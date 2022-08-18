VFW post commander in Lavonia arrested by GBI for mispresenting her veteran status

The post commander for the Lavonia VFW Post recently was arrested after state investigators said she falsely represented herself as a wounded veteran.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged the 31-year-old woman from Bowersville with two counts each of distributing false IDs and misrepresentation of a veteran status, and one count of forgery.

The GBI was asked to investigate the matter following a complaint made to the Lavonia Police Department on Aug. 11, noted a police report.

The suspect, who represented herself as a veteran with the U.S. Air Force, had altered a U.S. Certificate of Release from active duty and presented it to officials with VFW Post 5897 in Lavonia, GBI officials said.

She was employed by the VFW in her position, the GBI said.

She also used false identification to obtain Purple Heart license plates for her vehicle, according to the GBI. Information on how she claimed she was wounded in battle was not available.

The GBI took the woman into custody on Tuesday at the VFW lodge on East Main Street. She remained in the Franklin County jail on Thursday awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is not over and anyone with information may contact the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: VFW commander in Lavonia charged with falsifying her veteran status