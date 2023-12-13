VFW working to address claim sharks who take advantage of veterans

Dec. 13—FAIRMONT — Through his position, Toby Heaney Jr., vice commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, hears a lot of stories from other vets like him. However, one issue takes the top spot on his list of concerns.

"We've heard of a case where there was a veteran who got a lawyer that helped him get $100,000 in back pay and get 100% disability," Heaney said. "But, then took his next five years worth of disability pay. It's a number well over $200,000. That lawyer got paid to do that."

Heaney mentioned a different but similar situation, where a veteran signed on with a lawyer who did no paperwork and made no phone calls. The veteran ended up approaching the VFW for help, but after successfully acquiring his military benefits, the lawyer the veteran initially hired sent a letter requesting 50% of the back pay despite having done no work to secure that for the veteran.

The charlatans and con men who prey on veterans are known as predatory claim sharks. Heaney and others at the VFW are working on legislation to curb the problem and prevent vets from being taken advantage of. The passage of the PACT act in 2022 to increase health care funding for veterans exposed to toxic substances brought claim grifters out of the woodwork.

"We understand sometimes a veteran may need to go to a lawyer," Heaney said. "It's a personal choice. What we're trying to do is make sure that the veteran doesn't get ripped off in the process. Some of these places are charging 50% to 70% with the veteran's back pay just to help them out with claims. Some of them are getting the power of attorney document signed and then not releasing them."

Heaney said the legislation the VFW is crafting will limit lawyer pay to 20% of back pay. Since back pay claims can total $100,000 or more, 20% can still be a significant number. The bill would also require lawyers to inform their clients that veterans have the option to go to an organization like the VFW to have the claim done for free. Heaney said that each case is unique and that sometimes hiring a lawyer is the best choice, but veterans will at least be empowered to make a good decision by having all the information in front of them.

The legislation also ties in with the West Virginia Consumer Protection Act. In some instances, claim sharks have filed for benefits a veteran does not qualify for from the VA, Heaney said. When the VA finds out and comes to collect, the veteran will be liable but not the claim shark. In instances where a veteran and a claim shark are working together, it also makes it possible to hold both of them accountable instead of allowing the claim shark to get off scot free.

This issue is as old as humankind waging war against itself.

"For as long as there have been military bases set up outside of metropolitan areas there have been creditors who take advantage of our military and veteran population by way of high interest loans, questionable business practices, car sales," Edward Diaz, Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, said. "Their business practices were set out to take advantage of a certain population. If you go down to camp you used to see these fly by night, car lots, payday loan places, and they charge ridiculous interest rates knowing that because you're a military service member or veteran, they're guaranteed that money."

Although handling the legal side is more the purview of the Attorney General's office, Diaz said his office can help a veteran file their claim for free. Their success rate is equal to if not higher than that of an outside attorney. If there's an appeal to navigate, the Veterans Assistance office can help out there, too.

What makes it challenging to get the word out about what the Veterans Assistance office does is that they don't have the same marketing budget that the claim industry does.

Diaz said the amount of ads out there targeting vets concerns the department. Another misconception is that vets need to be physically present at the Veterans Assistance office in order to get help. Remote options exist, and the department provides its expertise online for anyone who can't make the trip to be there in person.

What also makes the issue difficult to address is that a lot of veterans feel shame after being taken advantage of. That discourages many from stepping forward. However, the impact these sharks have on veterans and their families is very real.

"We're talking about the livelihood of veterans and their families," Diaz said. "It's not just a veteran issue. It's also veterans families that are being made to suffer. We're talking about a group of individuals that have sacrificed so much through their service. They're still paying that price. And it's not right for somebody else to cash in on."

The West Virginia Attorney General's office was reached out to for additional information on their actions regarding predatory claim sharks but did not return calls by press time.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com