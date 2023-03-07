VHS Wildcat among those charged in shootings

Mar. 6—VALDOSTA — Two men, including a Valdosta High School football player, have been charged in a pair of recent shootings, police said.

Around 12:20 a.m. Feb. 26, police responded to two separate but related shootings, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

They first responded to the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Drive; the victim, a 16-year-old boy, was taken by a friend to South Georgia Medical Center.

While officers were responding to that shooting, the E911 center received a call about two people being shot in the 2500 block of Bemiss Road, the statement said.

Police found two 17-year-old men at the scene on Bemiss Road with gunshot wounds; officers gave first aid until EMTs arrived and took them to SGMC, police said.

On Feb. 28, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Zontavious Sipplen, 20, of Valdosta, for two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the police department statement said. Sipplen was taken into custody without incident.

On March 3, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Omar White, 17, of Valdosta, for felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. White was taken into custody without incident.

The Valdosta City School System confirmed White played football for the Valdosta High School Wildcats. He was a junior defensive tackle who had already committed to the University of Colorado and was Region 1-7A Defensive Player of the Year.

All three victims have been treated and released from the hospital, police said.

All people accused but not convicted of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.