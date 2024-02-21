VHSL Girls Region 5C Semifinals : Patrick Henry wins over William Fleming, 51-26

TechCrunch

Honor of Kings, Tencent's massively popular mobile game, has its eye set on the international market in 2024. Starting on February 21, the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game will be available in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region as well as Eastern Europe and South Asia, according to an announcement from TiMi Studios, Tencent's in-house gaming studio that created Honor of Kings. In part thanks to its success with loot boxes, Honor of Kings has been an enormous financial success for Tencent.