Via Renewables, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIA) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Via Renewables' (NASDAQ:VIA) recent performance, when its stock has declined 16% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Via Renewables' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Via Renewables is:

34% = US$55m ÷ US$160m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.34 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Via Renewables' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Via Renewables has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 9.2% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Probably as a result of this, Via Renewables was able to see a decent net income growth of 8.5% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Via Renewables' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for VIA? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report

Is Via Renewables Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While Via Renewables has a three-year median payout ratio of 62% (which means it retains 38% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Besides, Via Renewables has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Via Renewables' performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Via Renewables' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

