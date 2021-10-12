Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) insider upped their holding by 0.6% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Via Renewables, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIA ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Via Renewables Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Nick Evans, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$231k worth of shares at a price of US$9.02 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$10.79). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 40% of Nick Evans's holding.

William Maxwell bought a total of 95.46k shares over the year at an average price of US$10.64. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Via Renewables insiders own about US$39m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Via Renewables Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Via Renewables insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Via Renewables has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

