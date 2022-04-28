Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.18

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) will pay a dividend of US$0.18 on the 15th of June. The dividend yield will be 9.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Via Renewables' stock price has reduced by 36% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Via Renewables Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 5.0% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Via Renewables Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the first annual payment was US$0.48, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.0% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Via Renewables to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Via Renewables' EPS has declined at around 5.0% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

We're Not Big Fans Of Via Renewables' Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Via Renewables (of which 3 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is Via Renewables not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

