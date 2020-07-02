ViaClean Technologies Appoints Todd Gatzulis As Chief Operating Officer

Industry Veteran Joins Biotech Company to Support Advancement of Surface Protection Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaClean Technologies, a biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces, today announced the appointment of Todd Gatzulis as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Gatzulis, a well-respected business leader and operations specialist with more than three decades of industry experience. Mr. Gatzulis will play a critical role in overseeing ViaClean's day-to-day administrative, operational, corporate sales and supply chain functions, reporting to Greg Tipsord, CEO and to Jim Young, Founder and Executive Chairman of ViaClean Technologies.

"We are excited to welcome Todd to ViaClean Technologies and have him join our executive leadership team," said Mr. Young. "As we continue to establish ViaClean as the preeminent developer, manufacturer and marketer of incomparable antimicrobial surface protections, we look to Todd and his multitalented nature to assist in advancing our business strategies and operational excellence. Todd's invaluable experience and proven record of consequential value creation, complimented by a truly creative mindset, make him a tremendous addition to our company."

Mr. Gatzulis joins ViaClean Technologies with 30 years of experience, exceptional industry expertise, and a proven track record that will enhance the company's operations. Prior to joining the team, Mr. Gatzulis spent over 23 years serving various roles at Henkel / Dial, a worldwide leader of innovations, brands and technologies in the business areas of adhesive technologies, beauty care and laundry and home care. Over years of consistent success and outperforming benchmarks, Mr. Gatzulis experienced an expedited progressive career laddering up to his most recent position as the Vice President/General Manager of the Diversified Markets Division, the commercial business unit for Henkel North America. During his tenure as General Manager, Mr. Gatzulis significantly increased profits and positioned the division to more than double its revenue value. As a result of consistent growth and strong leadership, Mr. Gatzulis actively participated on the Executive Committee for Henkel Consumer Goods North America for the past nine years. In addition to his professional experience, Mr. Gatzulis has dedicated himself to numerous non-profit organizations and industry boards, including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Fresh Start Women's Foundation, and the Sanitary Supply Wholesaling Association.

"I am honored to join ViaClean Technologies as they embark upon a quest to revolutionize the antimicrobial surface cleansing market, reinventing the standards for clean," said Mr. Gatzulis. "I look forward to applying my years of experience and creative strategies and working alongside Jim Young and the remainder of the team. ViaClean Technologies is a pioneering biotech company which has the opportunity to redefine the current marketplace. At such a pivotal time, for both ViaClean and the nation, I am truly proud to join such a unique, passionate, and multifaceted company."

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, bacteria, fungi and mold). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System includes BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods as well as a line of odor control products; SportFresh for sports equipment and apparel; Chevelure for synthetic and human hair wigs and soon to launch CleanTouch family of consumer products. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

