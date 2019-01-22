Viacom has acquired free streaming platform Pluto TV for $340 million in cash on Tuesday, as the media giant continues to add to its digital presence under CEO Bob Bakish. Launched in 2013, Pluto TV has 12 million monthly active users and offers more than 100 channels, which users can stream on devices like Roku and Apple TV. “Today marks an important step forward in Viacom’s evolution, as we work to move both our company and the industry forward. Pluto TV’s unique and market-leading product, combined with Viacom’s brands, content, advanced advertising capabilities and global scale, creates a great opportunity for consumers, partners and Viacom,” Bakish said in a statement. The popular service gives Viacom a new platform to drive viewers to its subscription products like Comedy Central Now and Noggin, while also tapping into the millions of viewers that come to Pluto TV because it’s free. “Since our launch less than five years ago, and particularly over the past year, Pluto TV has enjoyed explosive growth and become the category leader in free streaming television,” Pluto TV CEO and Co-Founder Tom Ryan said in a statement. “Viacom’s portfolio of global, iconic brands and IP, advanced advertising leadership and international reach will enable Pluto TV to grow even faster and become a major force in streaming TV worldwide. Viacom is the perfect partner to help us accomplish our mission of entertaining the planet.” Tuesday’s acquisition is another step in Bakish’s attempt to make Viacom a major digital player and comes less than a year after Viacom purchased youth-focused AwesomenessTV. Viacom also bought VidCon, the online video conference beloved by teens, in 2018. More to come… Read original story Viacom Buys Pluto TV for $340 Million in Cash At TheWrap

