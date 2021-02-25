ViacomCBS-A: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ViacomCBS Inc.-A (VIACA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $810 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.04 per share.

The company posted revenue of $6.87 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.42 billion, or $3.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.29 billion.

ViacomCBS-A shares have increased 73% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.53, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

