ViacomCBS changes corporate name to Paramount
ViacomCBS is changing its name to Paramount. CBS, one of the founding names in broadcasting for nearly a century, will remain the same.
Analysts expect Boeing will develop a jet to rival the Airbus A321neo, but the Puget Sound region isn't a lock to host that production line.
Planning out your spring break trip? It might not be as cheap as you originally hoped.
Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.
"I realized I was underpaid by at least $10,000, though probably closer to $15,000."
Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.
The restaurant and its owner admitted the charges and were ordered to pay staff $344,798 in back wages, tips, and damages, legal filings show.
(Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Putin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackPrince Andrew Agrees to Settle Virginia Giuffre Sex Assault ClaimThe company took offline its 1
Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.
A woman suing Cox because she did not want to use the word "COVID" to log into a telehealth visit faced intense questioning on the witness stand.
"The oil cycle will price higher until it finds demand destruction,” says Michael Tran of RBC Capital Markets.
The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.
A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.
The future of work is changing — and these jobs are in high demand.
Food prices won't be coming down anytime soon, says Strategic Resource Group Managing Director Burt Flickinger.
High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight
The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.
FYI: Never pay to work!
Early retirement can be the best decision ever -- or a choice you come to regret. Be on the lookout for these three big signs that early retirement isn't a good idea for you. Your savings will need to support you for many more years if you retire early, and the last thing you want is to spend it all when you would've been young enough to work and reach late retirement and be unable to support yourself or find a job.
SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by
Those younger than 59½ can now withdraw more from IRAs, 401(k)s or other qualified retirement accounts without a 10% early withdrawal penalty. It’s all because the IRS changed how to calculate Substantially Equal Periodic Payments. But beware of the risks.