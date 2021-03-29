ViacomCBS Skeptics See Prospect of More Pain After 55% Drop

Ryan Vlastelica and Katrina Lewis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- ViacomCBS Inc. went from the top of the S&P 500 to near its bottom on Monday, being hit from all sides and erasing more than half of its value in just one week.

Multiple downgrades, an ill-timed stock offering and, as a final blow, at least two large block trades linked to the forced liquidation of Archegos Capital Management, brought ViacomCBS down from a record $100.34 on March 22 to $45.01 Monday. The stock fell 55% in five sessions.

With the selloff, ViacomCBS’s valuation has returned to average levels after skyrocketing earlier this year. The price-to-earnings ratio for the stock was about 10.8 times Monday, down from 23.4 times in mid-March.

A ViacomCBS corporate communications representative declined to comment on the recent drop in its shares.

Read more: Archegos-Linked Stocks Sink on Block-Trades Fallout Fears

The slump wasn’t enough to convince some analysts and investors that the stock price now is where it should be.

Argus Research analyst Joseph Bonner said ViacomCBS appears relatively pricey and noted it remains to be seen whether the company will be able to compete with streaming industry leaders Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.

Meanwhile, Loop analyst Alan Gould emphasized his preference for Netflix when it comes to streaming, echoing an earlier call from Argus.

“We are not advocating buying the shares on this dip because we continue to believe the default streaming services in most homes will be Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime,” Gould wrote in a research note.

For those on Wall Street that like ViacomCBS, the selloff has created a buying opportunity with shares now at a more attractive valuation.

“When you have liquidation events like this, the market can overshoot to the downside just as easily has it had been overshooting to the upside,” said Jack Janasiewicz, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers, which has $1.4 trillion in assets under management. “If you like the fundamentals, this could be an opportunity.”

Brian Battle, director of trading at Performance Trust Capital Partners, said the short-term moves for ViacomCBS and Discovery are all headline driven. He anticipates investors will return their focus to fundamentals as the news passes in the coming days.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“A 160% surge in the stock prices of ViacomCBS and Discovery before a crash landing March 23-26 highlights the dilemma investors face in evaluating the outlook for traditional media as it balances streaming growth with a legacy-TV business.”

-- Geetha Ranganathan, BI senior media analyst

Click here to read the research

(Updates share moves and price-to-earnings ratio.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Banking Stocks Credit Suisse, Nomura Reeling From Archegos Hedge Fund Fire Sale

    Nomura, Credit Suisse and possibly others face billions of dollars in losses as Archegos hedge fund is forced to dump shares. Banking stocks sank.

  • ViacomCBS’s Slide Hits 55% Over 5 Days as Giant Rally Reverses

    The stock's gyrations have posed an issue for equity analysts. On Monday, two of the more bearish observers shifted to a neutral posture.

  • Wells Fargo Executes Four Block Trades Worth $2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Four block trades valued at a combined $2 billion exchanged hands Monday, this time through Wells Fargo & Co., according to a person familiar with the matter, the latest batch of a series of such deals.The bank solicited interest from investors in 18 million ViacomCBS Inc. shares at $48 apiece before the market opened Monday, said the person, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Wells made intraday offerings of 2.8 million Baidu Inc. American depositary receipts at $198 apiece, 5 million Farfetch Ltd. shares priced at $47, and 12 million Vipshop Holdings Ltd. ADRs at $28.50 each, the person said.A Wells Fargo representative declined to immediately comment.Shares in all four companies were offered beginning Friday via Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg News has reported. Block trades continued on Monday, with about 20 million shares of Rocket Cos. sold through Morgan Stanley, people familiar with the matter said.A margin call on the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang has led to the liquidation of more than $20 billion in stocks ranging from Chinese technology firms to U.S. media giants.ViacomCBS, the U.S. media giant, slipped 4% to $46.20 at 3:15 p.m. in New York trading. Baidu, the Beijing-based internet company, fell 2% to $204. Farfetch, a London-based seller of apparel and accessories, declined 6% to $47.98. Vipshop, a Chinese internet retailer, slid 7% to $28.92.Read more: Morgan Stanley Said to Price $500 Million Rocket Cos Block TradeFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Beware The 11 Most Overvalued Stocks Now, Analysts Warn

    Analysts called the Tesla crash and the big tumble in video streamers' stocks. But their warnings are still going unheeded on a number of S&P 500 companies.

  • ViacomCBS Stock Continues To Fall: Technical Levels To Watch

    ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock was continuing to tumble Monday. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo Friday and was also sold off as a result of a hedge fund's default on margin calls. ViacomCBS shares were down 5.62% at $45.52 at last check. Viacom Short-Term Chart Analysis: The 5-minute chart on Viacom above shows the stock has been in a steady downtrend throughout the last week. It is possible to see the downtrend on the stock by connecting all of the highs on the chart with a straight line. The line connecting the highs has a negative slope, indicating the short-term downtrend. With such a sharp drop of over 50%, it is tough to tell where the stock may bounce. Traders would like to see higher lows start taking place before an entry may be a good idea. The stock would have to cross above the potential resistance line connected by the highs before the trend may change again. The stock is trading below both the 200-day moving average (blue) as well as the volume-weighted average price (pink), adding to the bearish sentiment. Viacom Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows two potential key levels where the stock may find support. The first key level comes near a place where the stock previously had resistance before the stock was able to break out above. This level of support could occur near the $40 level. Another potential area of support on the stock is near $30, as this was also a place the stock struggled to cross above for a time. The stock on the daily chart is trading above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment may still be bullish in the longer term. This moving average may be an area of potential support in the future. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSkillz Pulls Back: Technical Levels To Watch180 Life Science Rallies 18%: Technical Levels To Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Teng Yue, Fund Run by Ex-Hwang Analyst, Denies Liquidation

    (Bloomberg) -- A hedge fund run by a former analyst for Bill Hwang, the investor at the center of massive forced stock sales, told clients that banks haven’t liquidated his assets.Teng Yue Partners founder Tao Li also said in a brief note over the weekend that he has ample liquidity and sees a lot of buying opportunities, according to a fund investor.Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley liquidated holdings in Hwang’s family office Archegos Capital Management on Friday after he failed to meet margin calls.Li’s fund had been the subject of speculation that it, too, had been liquidated because he often makes bets on the same companies as his former boss. The block sales by the banks included several Chinese companies: Tencent Music Entertainment Group; Baidu Inc.; GSX Techedu Inc.; iQiyi Inc.; and Vipshop Holdings Ltd.Li worked at Hwang’s Tiger Asia Management for seven years before leaving in 2011 to start New York-based Teng Yue.The firm, which primarily trades Chinese companies, lost about 15% in March as of Friday, according to the investor. It’s still up for 2021, having gained about 40% during the first two months of the year. It returned 70% last year.Li didn’t return phone and email messages seeking comment.Like Hwang’s family office, Teng Yue has never filed a 13F form -- which reveals some portfolio holdings -- with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That suggests that Li trades few, if any, U.S. listed shares or that, like Hwang, he may have been using swaps to take positions.Teng Yue managed $10 billion, including leverage, at the end of 2020, regulatory filings show. The firm’s gross exposure, including borrowed money, typically ranges from 150% to 250% of net assets, according to the filing.(Updates with health of portfolio in second paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the year in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman U-Turn on Hwang Put Bank at Nexus of Margin Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Hwang, a former hedge fund manager who’d pleaded guilty to insider trading, was deemed such a risk by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. that as recently as late 2018 the firm refused to do business with him.Those misgivings didn’t last.Wall Street’s premier investment bank, lured by the tens of millions of dollars a year in commissions that a whale like Hwang paid to rival dealers, removed his name from its blacklist and allowed him to become a major client. Just as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG and others did, Goldman fueled a pipeline of billions of dollars in credit for Hwang to make highly leveraged bets on stocks such as Chinese tech giant Baidu Inc. and media conglomerate ViacomCBS Inc.Now Hwang is at the center of one of the greatest margin calls of all time, his giant portfolio in a messy and painful liquidation, and Goldman’s reversal has thrust it right into the mayhem.According to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was forced by its lenders to dump more than $20 billion of stocks on Friday in a series of market-roiling trades so large and hurried that investors described them as unprecedented.Goldman even emailed clients late Friday to inform them that it had in fact been one of the banks selling. The email, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, detailed a total of $10.5 billion in trades. The message didn’t name Hwang or Archegos.Goldman has since told shareholders and clients that any losses it faces from the unwinding of Archegos trades are likely to be immaterial, a person familiar with the matter said.Representatives for Goldman, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse declined to comment. Efforts to reach Hwang and his associates at Archegos were unsuccessful.A so-called Tiger Cub who worked for Julian Robertson at Tiger Management, Hwang set up Archegos as a family office after shutting down his own hedge fund. Traders familiar with his orders describe Hwang running a long-short strategy with exceptionally large leverage, meaning that for every dollar of his own, he’d pile on several times as much in borrowed money.For years, as they watched Archegos send business elsewhere, senior staff in Goldman’s equities division tried to cultivate Hwang as a client. Yet every attempt to open an account for him was blocked by Goldman’s compliance department, according to people familiar involved in those discussions. The reason: Hwang’s checkered past.In 2012, he pleaded guilty on behalf of his firm, Tiger Asia Management, to U.S. charges of wire fraud. According to the Justice Department, Tiger Asia traded on material non-public information, reaping $16 million of illicit profits in 2008 and 2009.Back in 2018, Goldman was wrestling with the reputation damage from the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia as well as still trying to restore its name after the financial crisis.At some point in the past two-and-a-half years, the firm changed its mind about Hwang. What exactly prompted the shift still isn’t clear. One possibility: The firm decided that, after a decade since his illegal trades, Hwang had spent enough time in the penalty box. Archegos had also become a force of its own, a family office that was bigger than many hedge funds.Eventually, Goldman joined the ranks of Hwang’s top financiers, according to the people with direct knowledge of that relationship, enabling him to place many of the risky wagers that unraveled at breathtaking speed last week.Goldman wasn’t alone. As those bets went haywire, Hwang’s prime brokers demanded more collateral to back his margin loans. By Friday morning, some banks had started exercising the right to declare him in default and liquidate his positions to recover their capital, according to people familiar with that situation. Others swiftly followed.That triggered a mad dash to sell shares in huge blocks as one bank after another scrambled to avoid losses on stocks that soon would be plummeting in value. As Monday’s open approaches, Wall Street is still trying to piece together a full accounting of the trades.(Updates with Goldman telling investors it sees immaterial losses from seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is KMI Stock A Buy or Sell?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    What goes up must come down, as we all know. This fact of physics is the underlying worry of the stock market, that fuels our suspicions of bubbles. But investment firm Goldman Sachs doesn’t believe we should worry; the firm’s chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer gives several reasons to expect that the market’s current upward trend is real. His key points include the equity risk premium, the real profits realized by the Big Tech giants, and the high savings rate of US households coming out of the COVID pandemic. Taking these points one at a time, Oppenheimer notes that in today’s regime of record-low interest rates, higher-risk stocks offer a premium; that is, their potential returns are far higher than safe bonds, and justify the added risk factor. On the second point, the giants of the tech industry represent a massive concentration of capital and wealth in just a few companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google); but these companies built that concentration through strong fundamentals and real profit growth, rather than bubble inflation. And finally, on the point of savings, the decline in overall economic activity during the pandemic period has left US households with some $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings – which can be used for retail stock investing. Taking Oppenheimer’s outlook and turning it into concrete recommendations, the pros at Goldman Sachs are giving three stocks a thumbs up. Specifically, the firm’s analysts see over 50% upside potential in store for each. We’ve looked up these stock calls in the TipRanks database, to find out if Wall Street agrees with Goldman's take. SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is a clinical-stage biotech firm in the oncology niche. SpringWorks uses a precision medicine approach in its development and commercialization of medical treatments for patient populations suffering from severe cancers and rare diseases. The company has an active pipeline, with programs investigating drug candidates for the treatment of desmoid tumors, plexiform neurofibromas, multiple myeloma, and metastatic solid tumors. The first two programs are the most highly advanced. Nirogacestat, the drug in testing against desmoid tumors, is undergoing Phase 3 study, and has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate operates through two therapeutic mechanisms, and has shown promise against multiple myeloma. Clinical studies of nirogacestat are underway for several additional indications. Mirdametinib, the company next most advanced drug candidate, is undergoing Phase 2b trial as a treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). This is a rare cancer of the nervous system, affected the peripheral nerve sheaths and causing serious pain and disfigurement. NF1-PN can affect both children and adults, and mirdametinib is being studied as a treatment for both populations. As with Nirogacestat, the FDA has given Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to this program. The trial is currently 70% enrolled and early data is described as ‘encouraging.’ A large and active research program will always draw attention from Wall Street’s biotech experts, and Goldman analyst Corinne Jenkins has noted several upcoming catalysts for SprinWorks: “1) DeFi topline data in desmoid tumors (2H21), 2) mirdametinib + lifirafenib combination data (2021), 3) BGB-3245 first-in-human data (2021), 4) DREAMM-5 update in MM (2H21), and 5) detailed ReNeu interim clinical results (2021).” Building from that, the analyst sees the company showing strong return potential. “[We] see upside to the commercial outlook for SWTX’s rare oncology programs driven by extended duration of therapy, but view the clinical results expected this year as well-understood and therefore unlikely to significantly drive stock performance. We frame the collection of upcoming catalysts in a scenario analysis below which supports our view of an attractive risk/reward for the stock over the balance of 2021,” Jenkins opined. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenkins is a fan. Jenkins rates SWTX a Buy, and her $112 one-year price target implies an upside of ~66% from current levels. Goldman Sachs is hardly the only firm to be impressed with SpringWorks. The company’s stock has 4 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $67.28, and their $110 average price target suggests 63.5% upside potential for the coming months. (See SWTX stock analysis) Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) We’ll shift gears now, and take a look at one of the energy sector’s midstream companies. Midstreamers are the companies that transport the hydrocarbons from wellheads to markets; splitting production and transport allows companies to streamline their operations. Targa operates a network of midstream assets in North America, mainly in Oklahoma-New Mexico-Texas-Louisiana. Assets include natural gas and crude oil pipelines, with ops divided into two segments: gathering & processing and logistics & transportation. Targa has seen business increase over the past year. TRGP achieved 4Q20 adj EBITDA of $438 million, slightly above the $433 million Street median estimate. Full year adj EBITDA of $1.637 billion exceeded the $1.5bn-$1.625bn guide. Looking ahead, TRGP expects 2021 adj. EBITDA of $1.675bn-$1.775bn, or 5% YoY growth at the midpoint, which compares favorably to the Street median estimates of $1.698bn/$1.684bn. Targa’s shares have been rising. The stock is up an impressive 375% in the past 12 months, and Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay sees more upside in the cards. Mackay gives TRGP a Buy rating, along with a $49 price target, suggesting a 51% one-year upside. (To watch Mackay’s track record, click here) “Our thesis for TRGP, briefly put, is that we see its strategic Permian and downstream NGL assets supporting higher-than-consensus EBITDA (GSe ~7% higher on average vs. Eikon for 2022+), which could allow larger — and sooner than expected — incremental returns of capital — all supported by a valuation that remains relatively cheap…. [As] the year progresses, we expect the focus to shift to the large upcoming capital allocation catalyst that (we anticipate) should come in early 2022 once TRGP completes its planned DevCo consolidations,” Mackay wrote. There is broad-based agreement on Wall Street that Targa is buying proposition. Of the 15 recent reviews, 13 are to Buy against just 2 Holds. The $38.27 average price target indicates a potential for 18% upside from the current trading price of $32.45. (See TRGP stock analysis on TipRanks) ADT, Inc. (ADT) For the last stock on Goldman's list, we’ll switch gears again, this time to the home security sector. ADT provides a range of security services focused on alarm monitoring. Services include burglar and fire alarms, packages that include 24/7 monitoring, motion detectors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and ‘smart home’ modifications. ADT’s services are available in the residential and commercial markets. The company’s revenue stream has remained stable through the past year, between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion, and each quarter’s result was flat or slightly higher year-over-year. The full year’s revenues were 4% up from 2019. The company’s earnings net loss moderated through the year, and the Q4 result of a 14 cent net loss was the lowest of the year. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong who writes: “We believe ADT is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, including strong new home construction trends and rising smart home demand, as it offensively steps up its subscriber acquisition costs by $150-250mn this year. With these investments, management plans to deliver accelerated mid-teens gross recurring monthly revenue additions growth in 2021. We expect ADT to increase its penetration of the fast growing smart home category longer-term with this incremental spend…” The Goldman analyst sets a $13 price target on this stock to go along with his Buy rating, implying a 58% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Tong’s track record, click here) Tong takes the bullish view of ADT, but there is a range of opinions on Wall Street. ADT has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a 3-1-1 split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings. The current share price is $8.21, and the average price target of $10.55 suggests ~28.5% upside from that level. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Apple loses legal challenge to Swatch using Steve Jobs' 'One more thing' phrase

    Apple has lost a legal bid to block the Swiss watchmaker Swatch from registering Steve Jobs’ famous “One more thing” saying as a trademark in the UK. A High Court judge denied the US tech company’s effort on Monday, despite acknowledging that Swatch may have trademarked the phrase in order to irritate Apple. The two companies have been engaged in multiple legal tiffs in recent years as Apple has taken a bite out of the Swiss watch industry with its internet-connected Apple Watch. Swatch had objected to Apple trademarking the term “iWatch” ahead of the device’s launch, although it is unclear if this forced the iPhone maker to drop the name. Apple had objected to Swatch registering the “One more thing” trademark in the UK, a phrase that was often used by Mr Jobs to announce new products at the end of Apple presentations. The company said that the Swiss company had applied for the trademark in “bad faith” and that it had been associated with Apple for more than 20 years. However, on Monday, judge Iain Purvis overturned a previous decision that sided with Apple, saying that even if Swatch had meant to “annoy” Apple, the company could not stop it from doing so. He added that the phrase may have originated with the 1970s television detective Columbo, a character who was known for cornering criminals by asking “just one more thing”. Apple has also failed to block Swatch from trademarking the phrase in Australia, and lost a Swiss legal battle over the company trademarking “Tick Different”, which it said was too similar to Apple’s “Think Different”.

  • Global banks face losses, regulatory scrutiny after Archegos share dump

    Nomura and Credit Suisse are facing billions of dollars in losses and regulatory scrutiny after a U.S. investment firm, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on equity derivative bets, putting investors on edge about who else might be exposed. Losses at Archegos Capital Management, run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, triggered a fire sale of stocks on Friday, a source familiar with the matter said. A phone message left for Archegos at its New York offices on Monday morning was not immediately returned.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 6th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates were on the rise once more last week. The upward trend in rates and home prices is beginning to take effect on refinancing and demand.

  • Cathie Wood’s ETFs Ditch Ownership Caps, Add SPAC Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has spent months defending Ark Investment Management from critics who say the money manager has too much cash tied up in too few stocks. The firm’s latest move is handing them fresh ammunition.In a filing late last week, Ark altered the prospectuses for its exchange-traded funds to remove clauses limiting its exposure and concentration risks.The changes eliminate a 30% cap on how much of each fund’s assets could be invested in the securities of a single entity, and a 20% limit on the amount of a company’s shares an ETF could own.It also introduced language acknowledging funds may buy into blank-check firms and noting the risks of buying shares in special-purpose acquisition companies that haven’t yet decided what businesses they’ll own. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ticker ARKQ) last week bought shares of a SPAC backed by tennis star Serena Williams.These are eye-catching changes for Ark, founded by Wood in 2014. Concerns have swirled around the New York-based firm in recent months after a stellar year saw ETF assets surge at one point to more than $60 billion. Ark invests in companies involved with disruptive trends, which mean it has a limited pool of targets in which to deploy that money.“It seems like they’re willing to take on more single-stock risk if they truly believe in a company,” said Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital. “It’s truly active management.”Testing the LimitIn February as its flagship product, the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK), peaked, the firm controlled 20% or more of at least three companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This was spread across several funds, so didn’t yet test the 20% cap that’s now removed from prospectuses.In addition to deleting the general limits, the March 26 filing removed caps on ownership of depositary receipts, rights, warrants, preferred securities and convertibles.A representative for Ark didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.The adjustments come on the eve of Ark’s first new ETF launch in two years. The ARK Space Exploration ETF (ARKX) is due to begin trading on Tuesday, according the firm’s website.In a nod to the kinds of concentration risk some investors fret about, the new ETF’s second-biggest holding will actually be another Wood product -- 6.1% of the fund will be invested in Ark’s 3D Printing ETF (PRNT).“When you have a situation where the risk is concentrated and there is a lot of leverage in the system, it creates even bigger risks,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.(Updates with ARKX fund information in final paragraphs, analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nomura Warns of ‘Significant’ Loss From Unnamed U.S. Client

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. said it may have incurred a “significant” loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client, sending its stock tumbling the most in more than nine years.The estimated amount of the claim against the client is about $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26, the Japanese brokerage said in a statement on Monday. It didn’t name the customer.Nomura is evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on the group’s results. The Tokyo-based firm also canceled plans to sell dollar-denominated bonds.While the Nikkei newspaper reported that the losses arose at its U.S. prime brokerage, it wasn’t immediately clear whether they were tied to the massive margin call that roiled U.S. markets on Friday. Archegos Capital Management, the family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang, was forced by its banks to sell more than $20 billion worth of shares after some positions moved against him, Bloomberg reported.Shares of Nomura fell as much as 15% on Monday morning in Tokyo, the biggest intraday decline since November 2011. The stock has climbed 29% in the past 12 months.The potential loss would blemish a bumper year for Japan’s biggest securities firm, which has benefited from a boom in trading and investment banking during the pandemic. Nomura’s profit jumped to the highest in 19 years in the nine months ended December.Nomura said the estimate of the claim against the client may change depending on unwinding of the transactions and market price fluctuations. It will continue to take steps to address the issue and make a further disclosure once the impact of the potential loss has been determined.(Updates with Nikkei report in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bernie Sanders is still running against Joe Biden

    The ultraliberal Vermont senator is trying to steer Biden to the left--with a bit of surprising success.

  • Late Session Buying Spree Drives US Stock Indexes Higher Across the Board

    Energy stocks jumped 2.6%, tracking a boost in crude prices after a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal spurred fears of a supply squeeze.

  • Ever Given, the giant ship blocking the Suez Canal, had another accident in 2019 when it crashed into a small ferry in Germany

    The Suez Canal blockage is not the first accident for the big boat, and winds were also named as the cause in the 2019 incident.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as Archegos margin call ricochets across markets; Suez ship freed

    Stocks are giving back gains after a strong week, with little seen moving the needle before March's jobs data.

  • Once High-Flying Tiger Cub Stumbles Again on Leveraged Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- He was a hot-shot disciple of the hedge-fund legend Julian Robertson -- one of the stars to strike out on his own from the vaunted Tiger empire. Now Bill Hwang is at the center of an extraordinary spree of giant stock trades that’s reverberated through financial markets and set Wall Street abuzz.Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., along with other major banks, forced the liquidation of more than $20 billion of holdings for Hwang’s New York-based Archegos Capital Management on Friday, according to people familiar with the transactions. Among the sales were shares of ViacomCBS Inc., GSX Techedu Inc., Farfetch Ltd. and Discovery Inc.The unprecedented selloff is the latest twist in Hwang’s long and controversial career. About two decades ago, he was a peer at Robertson’s firm of Chase Coleman, who was Wall Street’s highest-earning hedge fund manager last year. Today, having long ago stopped managing outside money, he’s facing his second major scandal.How and why marquee-name banks embraced Hwang after his first stumble -- an insider trading plea in 2012 -- and enabled him to run up so much leverage is an open question on Wall Street, though his frequent trading and use of borrowed money meant he was a profitable client.Much of the leverage was provided by the banks through swaps, according to people with direct knowledge of the deals. That meant that Archegos didn’t have to disclose its holdings in regulatory filings, since the positions were on the banks’ balance sheets. Swaps are also an easy way to add a lot of leverage to a portfolio.Market participants estimate that his assets had grown anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion and total positions may have topped $50 billion.Hwang didn’t reply to multiple emails since Friday’s market moves, and other Archegos employees reached by phone declined to comment on the liquidation of its positions or on the losses.Quiet NameDespite his roots at Robertson’s Tiger Management, Hwang was never a well-known name on Wall Street or in New York social circles.A devout Christian, he’s a trustee of the evangelical Fuller Theology Seminary in California and the co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, according to Fuller’s website. The charity is dedicated to the areas of Christianity, art, education, justice and poverty.After leaving Tiger Management as Robertson wound down the firm, Hwang, who is in his mid-50s, spent a decade running his Tiger Asia Management -- backed by his former boss -- and building it into a multi-billion firm with top returns.In 2012, he closed the hedge fund after he admitted on behalf of the firm in federal court in Newark, New Jersey, to trading on inside information. According to the Justice Department, Tiger Asia reaped $16 million of illicit profits in 2008 and 2009.Hwang bounced back almost immediately, opening a family office named Archegos -- Greek for ‘one who leads the way.’Best SalesmanAfter earning a degree in economics from the University of California at Los Angeles in 1988, and getting an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, Hwang became an institutional stock salesman. He was at Hyundai Securities Co. in the early 1990s when he caught the eye of Robertson, who was one of his clients. One year, Tiger Management awarded Hwang $50,000 for the charity of his choice -- an annual prize for the person outside the firm who Robertson deemed had benefited Tiger the most.“He was the best salesman we had,” Robertson said in a 2006 interview. “He introduced us to Korea. No one was focusing on Korea back then and we hired him soon after.” After Tiger Management shut down, Robertson seeded Hwang with about $25 million for his own firm. “He’s had a meteoric rise,” Robertson said at the time.As a manager of his own fund, Hwang didn’t provide much transparency to investors about his positions or what contributed to returns, said a person who invested with him. Even so, clients stayed because he was a money-maker, with an annualized return of 16% over the life of the fund.How New Wealth, Few Rules Fuel Family Office Boom: QuickTakeAt Archegos, his fortune grew with his outsized bets and rapid trading, a style that Hwang never spoke about.“It’s not all about the money, you know,” he said in a rare interview with a Fuller executive in 2018, in which he spoke about his calling as an investor and his faith. “It’s about the long term, and God certainly has a long-term view.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-SEC Chairman Clayton to Advise Brevan-Backed Firm on Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- One River Asset Management, a $2.5 billion firm whose cryptocurrency funds are backed by hedge fund titan Alan Howard, brought on former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton as an adviser, lending credibility to an emerging asset class that still lacks comprehensive regulation.Clayton will be one of three advisers to One River founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Peters. The other two are Kevin Hassett, who served as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Donald Trump, and Jonathan Orszag, an economic consultant who previously worked in the Clinton administration.One River was mainly involved in bets on market volatility until the fourth quarter of 2020, when Peters started a digital asset subsidiary and raised funds from clients including Howard and Ruffer LLP to invest in Bitcoin and Ether. A macro investor, he wanted to develop a strategy that would appeal to institutional investors put off by the breathless boosterism common among the crypto-faithful.At the time, Brevan Howard had already acquired 25% of Greenwich, Connecticut-based One River Asset Management. Separately, Howard took a stake in the subsidiary, One River Digital Asset Management.Under Clayton, who left the SEC in December and recently become non-executive chairman of Apollo Global Management Inc., regulators determined Bitcoin and Ether weren’t securities, removing an overhang that could have impeded trading and acceptance of those tokens. He said he welcomed the opportunity to discuss and debate the evolving role of cryptocurrencies and related instruments from the other side of the table.Embracing Digital Assets“The digitization of our financial ecosystem isn’t just is coming, it’s already here,” Clayton said in an interview. “Three years ago, I didn’t believe we would be where we are today -- the number of respected investors who have embraced digital assets. I would not have predicted this level of take-up.”Those investors include hedge fund managers Paul Tudor Jones and Ray Dalio, as well as Dawn Fitzpatrick, chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management. Clayton said he doesn’t own any digital assets and isn’t required as part of his advisory role to invest in One River’s funds.Rather than currency alternatives, Peters sees digital assets as stores of value that can help diversity a portfolio and provide a hedge against inflation at a time when central bank liquidity is distorting prices of traditional investments. His timing was prescient, too.One River started buying Bitcoin in November, when the price was about $15,000. It has since more than tripled and his firm, which managed some $1 billion before then, now oversees $2.5 billion.“It’s no longer possible to understand what’s happening in markets, let alone where we’re going, without a deep understanding of digital assets, blockchain, tokenization and virtualization,” Peters said. “The real institutional flows haven’t even started yet.”HardlinerHe said One River is in discussions with other investors and the consulting firms that advise them on asset allocation.Clayton, a lawyer, developed a reputation among crypto-enthusiasts as a hardliner. While he was at the SEC, the agency blocked initial coin offerings, rejected applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and sued Ripple Labs Inc. for not registering its token sales.He said his role at One River shouldn’t be read as a change in view on the importance of the rule of law and of regulation, whether in crypto or anywhere else.“I see a wide range of outcomes for digital assets that include strong government regulation, domestically and globally,” Clayton said. “The time frame is uncertain, but I expect there will be international coordination if not international consensus around digital assets.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.