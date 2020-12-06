ViacomCBS (VIAC) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

Zacks Equity Research

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for ViacomCBS (VIAC). Shares have added about 18.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ViacomCBS due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

ViacomCBS Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

ViacomCBS’ third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.6%. The bottom line, however, declined 17.3% year over year.

Revenues of $6.11 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% but fell 9% year over year.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $1.1 billion.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 6.8% year over year to $1.37 billion.

Revenues by Type

Advertising revenues of $2.18 billion dropped 6% year over year. While Domestic revenues were down 5%, International revenues deteriorated 12%.

The year-over-year decline was primarily attributed to negative impact of coronavirus on global advertising demand.

However, Affiliate revenues of $2.36 billion climbed 10% year over year. Domestic revenues grew 11% while International revenues declined 2%.

Affiliate revenues benefited from strong growth in subscription streaming revenue, higher reverse compensation and retransmission fees, as well as expanded cable distribution.

Domestic streaming and digital-video revenues increased 56% year over year to $636 million, driven by 78% growth in streaming-subscription revenues and robust growth in Pluto TV-advertising revenues. Domestic streaming subscribers reached 17.9 million, up 72% year over year.

Pluto TV’s domestic monthly active users (MAUs) were 28.4 million, up 57% year over year. The platform’s total global MAUs reached 36 million.

During the quarter, Pluto TV signed new distribution agreements with LG and Sony PlayStation, extending its reach to more than 100 million additional devices worldwide.

Content-licensing revenues of $1.22 billion declined 33% year over year, reflecting a lower volume of licensing compared to the prior-year quarter and the adverse impacts of COVID-19. Coronavirus-induced production delays hurt top-line growth.

Theatrical revenues of ViacomCBS were immaterial in the reported quarter due to the closure or reduction in capacity of movie theaters in response to coronavirus.

Other revenues fell 26% year over year to $57 million.

Segment Details

ViacomCBS’ TV Entertainment revenues declined 4% year over year to $2.35 billion due to lower content-licensing revenues.

TV Entertainment’s adjusted OIBDA decreased 26% from the year-ago quarter to $343 million.

Cable Networks revenues of ViacomCBS declined 7% year over year to $3.06 billion due to the negative impact of coronavirus on the advertising market and lower content-licensing revenues.

Cable Networks’ adjusted OIBDA moved up 3% from the year-ago quarter to $866 million, as the decrease in revenues was more than offset by lower costs from the broadcast of fewer original programs during the quarter and the benefit of cost savings, including from restructuring activities.

ViacomCBS’ Filmed Entertainment revenues declined 31% year over year to $590 million.

Licensing revenues decreased 27% year over year to $418 million, as a result of lower revenues from the timing of the availability of programs produced for third parties and the licensing of catalog titles.

Adjusted OIBDA was $54 million, down 18% year over year, reflecting the decline in revenues, partially offset by lower distribution costs from fewer theatrical releases in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Publishing revenues of ViacomCBS were up 29% year over year to $279 million, as a result of higher print and digital book sales that were driven by strong releases during the quarter.

Bestselling titles for the quarter included Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump and Rage by Bob Woodward.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 5% year over year to $58 million in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2020, ViacomCBS had cash and cash equivalents of $3.08 billion compared with $2.29 billion as of Jun 30, 2020. ViacomCBS had committed $3.5 billion revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.

Total debt as of Sep 30, 2020 was $19.72 billion compared with $20.07 billion as of Jun 30, 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities was $1.41 billion compared with $795 million in the previous quarter and $500 million in the year-ago quarter.

Free cash flow was $1.33 billion compared with $714 million in the previous quarter and $391 million in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Developments

In September, ViacomCBS announced CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount+ in early 2021, as part of its transformation into a global streaming service that features content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of brands.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 11.32% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, ViacomCBS has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, ViacomCBS has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Latest Stories

  • If it takes a miracle for Trump to stay in office, evangelicals like Michele Bachmann are fine with that

    As the inevitability of President Trump’s loss became apparent even to his acolyte Kellyanne Conway in recent days, his supporters increasingly pinned their hopes for a second term on a last-ditch appeal, not to the Supreme Court, but to the one power that can outvote it: God.

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Brexit: How trade deal talks went from optimism to the brink

    Michel Barnier is accustomed to being universally praised on his regular tours of the EU's capitals to preach the gospel against Brexit. On Tuesday, he was in the unfamiliar position of coming under friendly fire for the first time in three years as the EU's chief negotiator. It was an uncomfortable moment for Mr Barnier, who was headquartered at the Hotel Conrad in Westminster and is enmeshed in intensive Brexit negotiations with his UK counterpart David Frost. Expectation had been building that a trade agreement with Britain was close and a damaging no deal avoided. A fitting legacy for a politician who had dedicated decades of service to the EU was in Mr Barnier's grasp. He was far from the poisonous briefings in Brussels that were going on behind his back – but bad news travels fast. The chief negotiator was going soft on Britain, EU diplomats in the Belgian capital sniped. He risked giving too much away.

  • California wildfires: 1,000 firefighters battle to curb blazes as ‘less than third contained’

    Around 25,000 people have already been forced from their homes after blaze broke out on Wednesday

  • Trump presses Georgia governor to help overturn election

    President Trump fruitlessly pressured Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state.

  • Chinese court tells Dutch collector to return Buddha statue

    A Chinese court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a 3-year-old legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple. Residents of Yangchun, a village in the southeastern province of Fujian, say the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector says he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996 but denied it was the stolen statue.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Turkey in weekend lockdown with coronavirus cases at record highs

    Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. The daily death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/35LkG8h rose to a record high of 196 on Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,705. Opposition politicians have expressed scepticism however about whether the official death toll reflects the true picture in the country of 83 million people.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Protesters against tunnel close UK's prehistoric Stonehenge

    The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England was closed to visitors Saturday after dozens of protesters staged a trespass against the British government's road-building plans, including a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters, who described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans, gathered at Stonehenge around midday. English Heritage, a national charity that manages hundreds of historic sites, soon after made the decision to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances" and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent.

  • Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 surges

    California's two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket will be under stay-at-home orders by Sunday night as the COVID-19 pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous U.S. state, officials said. Designed to kick in when intensive care units in any of five regions have little remaining capacity, the order affecting Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will close bars, hair salons and barbershops, and allows restaurants to remain open only for takeout and delivery service. The shutdowns, which go into effect at 11:59 pm Sunday, are triggered by an order announced Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

  • Labour will be 'putting two fingers up' to voters if it fails to back Brexit deal, Sir Keir Starmer warned

    Labour will be putting "two fingers up to voters" if it refuses to back a Brexit trade deal, Sir Keir Starmer has been warned, as a prominent Remainer MP said they would vote for it. Amid splits at the top of the party on whether to withhold support for an agreement, shadow business minister Lucy Powell suggested Labour would struggle to win back voters in “Red Wall” seats if it attempted to abstain. Arguing that a “skinny deal” could be “built on” in future, Ms Powell added that it was better than no deal - which she said would be a “catastrophe” - and was therefore “quite hard for us to oppose”. Echoing her concerns, Chris Bryant MP, a staunch Europhile, revealed he intended to back the deal and urged his colleagues to do the same. Writing for The Telegraph, the former foreign minister said that even if Boris Johnson failed to strike the “comprehensive deal we were promised” the alternative of no trade deal would be “even worse.” While Sir Keir has hinted he intends to back a deal, Anneliese Dodds, the shadow chancellor, is said to be one of several shadow cabinet ministers who believe Labour should abstain to avoid being blamed for any economic fallout. Other sceptics include shadow trade secretary Emily Thornberry and shadow justice secretary David Lammy, both prominent remainers, as well as shadow Scotland secretary Ian Murray. On Friday evening Lord Kinnock, the former Labour leader, also waded into the row, telling peers that backing the deal would be politically "lethal" for the party. "We must abstain and explain that this is the rational course when faced with a damaging ‘yes’ and a disastrous ‘no’,” he wrote in a private Whatsapp group. However, Ms Powell, who helped lead a review into last year’s crushing election defeat, argued that it was better to be “strong” than refusing to take a position either way. “It’s not just about Brexit, although Brexit was a big symbolic expression of Labour losing touch with its traditional voter base,” she told Huffington Post. “And we can’t keep putting two fingers up to people if we want them to vote for us again and support us and be part of the agenda that we want for the future.” According to Labour insiders, Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, and Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow health secretary, are also in favour of a deal. Mr Bryant, the MP for Rhondda in Wales, warned that a no deal exit would lead to tariffs on Welsh lamb that would make the meat unaffordable in the EU, where half is sold at present. He also voiced alarm about the security implications of leaving without a deal, adding: “If the Prime Minister does what I expect him to do, namely negotiate some kind of minimalist trade deal with the EU at the very last minute – I expect I will vote for it and I would encourage all my Labour colleagues to do the same.” enior Labour source told The Telegraph a final position was likely to be hammered out over the next few days, adding that the party would need to have come to “collective decision” either before or soon after any deal is struck. Allies of Sir Keir allies have also been frustrated by leaks suggesting the shadow cabinet is divided and are determined to prevent a repeat of the public rows that plagued Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. They believe they are an attempt by advocates of an abstention to bounce Sir Keir into sitting on the fence. While they insist no position has been reached, they have warned that there will be no room for dissent on the frontbench once a decision has been taken. However, a number of shadow cabinet figures believe that proponents of a deal have become too preoccupied on the Red Wall rather than focussing on the issues that will define the next four years. One source told The Telegraph that some in the party appeared to be trying to “refight the last election” rather than thinking of the “bigger picture.”

  • Saudi prince strongly criticizes Israel at Bahrain summit

    A prominent Saudi prince harshly criticized Israel on Sunday at a Bahrain security summit that was remotely attended by Israel's foreign minister, showing the challenges any further deals between Arab states and Israel face in the absence of an independent Palestinian state. The fiery remarks by Prince Turki al-Faisal at the Manama Dialogue appeared to catch Israel's foreign minister off guard, particularly as Israelis receive warm welcomes from officials in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates following agreements to normalize ties.

  • Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had enlisted Deloitte to advise it on the talks with privately-owned Sheffield Forgemasters, Sky News said, citing steel industry sources. The MoD could not immediately be reached for comment. An outright takeover of Sheffield Forgemasters, which traces its history back to a small blacksmith's forge in the 1750s, was only one of a number of options being considered, and that any agreement was likely to be several months away, Sky News said.

  • Surfer escapes shark attack in South Australia

    A surfer has managed to escape a shark attack on the coast of South Australia. The 29-year-old man is understood to have been bitten by a great white shark in Kangaroo Island waters on Sunday afternoon (local time). He was airlifted to hospital in Adelaide after emergency services were called to D’Estrees Bay about 2.20pm, with reports a surfer had been bitten. "The man managed to paddle back to shore and sought help from a member of the public who drove him toward Kingscote," South Australia Police said. "Paramedics met the car en route and transported the man the rest of the way to the hospital. He was then airlifted to Adelaide for treatment."

  • Fact check: Biden got record number of popular votes despite small campaign events

    A meme comparing Biden, Trump and Obama campaign events lacks context. Biden kept events small and Obama didn't have COVID-19 to deal with.

  • Mexican president's cousin managed to get oil contracts

    The Mexican government pledged Saturday to investigate how a cousin of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador managed to get two contracts with the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex. The issue goes to the core of López Obrador’s central campaign promise to rid Mexico of corruption and insider deals. The company Litoral Laboratorios Industriales is part owned by the president's first cousin, Felipa Guadalupe Obrador Olan.

  • Trump to withdraw most troops from Somalia as part of global pullback

    President Donald Trump has ordered nearly all American troops to withdraw from Somalia, U.S. officials said on Friday, part of a global pullback by the Republican president before he leaves office next month that will also see him drawdown forces in Afghanistan and Iraq. The United States has about 700 troops in Somalia focused on helping local forces defeat the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency. The mission has received little attention in the United States, but has been considered a cornerstone of the Pentagon's global efforts to combat al Qaeda.