Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI): Does The -20% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

Today I will take a look at Viad Corp's (NYSE:VVI) most recent earnings update (30 September 2019) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, as well as how the rest of the commercial services industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess VVI’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

See our latest analysis for Viad

Was VVI weak performance lately part of a long-term decline?

VVI's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of US$23m has declined by -20% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 3.2%, indicating the rate at which VVI is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

NYSE:VVI Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Viad has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.2% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 2.9% is below the US Commercial Services industry of 6.7%, indicating Viad's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Viad’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 10%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 6.5% to 62% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Viad's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Usually companies that experience a drawn out period of reduction in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase Though if the whole industry is struggling to grow over time, it may be a sign of a structural shift, which makes Viad and its peers a riskier investment. You should continue to research Viad to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VVI’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VVI’s outlook. Financial Health: Are VVI’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.