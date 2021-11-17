Vials labeled 'Smallpox' found in lab near Philadelphia

A bottle of small pox vaccine is held by Dr. L. Casey Chosewood, Centers for Disease Control's Medical Director of Occupational Clinic after CDC director Dr. Julie Gerberding was vaccinated at the headquarters for the CDC in Atlanta, March 12, 2003. (REUTERS/Tami Chappell)

WASHINGTON — The FBI and the Center for Disease Control and Prevent are investigating “questionable vials” labeled Smallpox found in a freezer last night at a Merck facility outside Philadelphia, according to an alert sent to Department of Homeland Security leadership Wednesday night.

There were reportedly a total of 15 questionable vials, according to the unclassified For Official Use Only alert, a copy of which was obtained by Yahoo News. Five of the vials were labeled as “Smallpox” and 10 were labeled as “Vaccinia." The vials were secured immediately.

The discovery of the vials prompted a lockdown of the facility, which has since been lifted. The FBI and CDC launched investigations, which remain ongoing.

Smallpox, a disease caused by the variola virus, is considered so deadly that only two labs in the world are authorized to store samples of the virus, including one in Russia and the other with CDC in Atlanta.

Scientists have debated for years whether to destroy any remaining samples, citing the danger of a mishap that could unleash a disease that has been eradicated since the 1970s. Those in favor of keeping samples have argued they are needed to develop new vaccines in response to a new outbreak.

The majority of Americans are not vaccinated against Smallpox, and those are vaccinated would likely now have waning immunity.

The CDC will arrive on site tomorrow to take custody of the vials and transport them to another facility for testing, the alert notes. No personnel were reportedly exposed to the material.

DHS and FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

- Developing story