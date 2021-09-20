Is Viant Technology (DSP) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Wasatch Micro Cap Fund recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 3.11% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell Microcap Index which returned 4.14% in the same quarter. You should check out Wasatch's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q2 2021 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) is one of them. Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) is a software company. In the last three months, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) stock lost 57%. Here is what the fund said:

"Viant Technology, Inc. (DSP) exited the Fund in response to deterioration in our fundamental outlook. The company offers advertising software that uses people-based identifiers to reduce the need for third-party tracking cookies. Viant stands to benefit as web browsers eliminate cookies in response to regulatory and privacy concerns. However, our due diligence lowered our confidence that Viant’s solution would be significantly differentiated from other firms with similar offerings."

