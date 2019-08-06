Is Viasat, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VSAT) CEO Pay Fair?

Mark Dankberg has been the CEO of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) since 1986. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mark Dankberg's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Viasat, Inc. is worth US$4.7b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$11m. (This figure is for the year to March 2019). That's a modest increase of 1.9% on the prior year year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$1.2m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$2.0b to US$6.4b. The median total CEO compensation was US$5.1m.

It would therefore appear that Viasat, Inc. pays Mark Dankberg more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Viasat has changed over time.

NasdaqGS:VSAT CEO Compensation, August 6th 2019 More

Is Viasat, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Viasat, Inc. has shrunk earnings per share by 104% each year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 30% over last year.

As investors, we are a bit wary of companies that have lower earnings per share, over three years. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Viasat, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 2.4% over three years, Viasat, Inc. has done okay by shareholders. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Viasat, Inc., and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Viasat shares with their own money (free access).

