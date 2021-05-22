New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out

  • FILE - In this May 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden holds House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand as they talk after signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. In the background Vice President Kamala Harris hugs Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about updated guidance on mask mandates, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
  • FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in depart after a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
  • FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden arrives with retired U.S. Army Col. Ralph Puckett, who will be presented the Medal of Honor, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
1 / 5

White House Vibe

FILE - In this May 20, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden holds House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's hand as they talk after signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. In the background Vice President Kamala Harris hugs Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
BY JONATHAN LEMIRE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — A smiling crowd of unmasked people filling the largest room in the White House. A visiting head of state welcomed with pomp, circumstance and handshakes. A 94-year old Medal of Honor recipient receiving a joyous hug from Vice President Kamala Harris.

The White House is springing back to life.

Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. More West Wing staffers are turning up there for work and more reporters will be doing so as well, as the White House spreads the message that a return to normal is possible with vaccinations.

There are lingering concerns about safety and mixed messaging — the same contradictions and confusions that are popping up across a nation that is gingerly re-opening. But the images of a reopened, relaxed White House stand in striking contrast to the days when it was the site of several COVID-19 outbreaks last year, a sign of just how far the pandemic has begun to recede in the United States.

"We’re back," White House press secretary Jen Psaki declared at Friday's daily briefing. “I can confirm we’re a warm and fuzzy crew and we like to hug around here.”

The changes within the White House over the past week were swift and sweeping. Hugs were in, masks were (mostly) out. There was no need to stand six feet apart. And no one seemed to enjoy the shift more than Biden, the most back-slapping and tactile of politicians.

The president had been happy to announce the relaxed mask guidance when he appeared in the Rose Garden on May 13 without a mask, just hours after the CDC said those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks in most settings. That cheerfulness carried over this past week into a series of larger public events that would have been out of bounds earlier in Biden’s presidency.

For the second straight day, the White House on Friday opened the East Room –- the executive mansion’s largest room –- to scores of outside guests. Smiling broadly, Biden awarded the Medal of Honor for the first time as commander in chief, giving it to 94-year-old retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr. for acts of bravery during the Korean War some 70 years ago.

The White House timed Friday’s ceremony to coincide with the visit of South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in, who joined Biden at the event before their policy meetings. Both world leaders repeatedly clasped Puckett’s hands and crowded in for a photo with the war hero’s extended family.

A day earlier, an even larger group of lawmakers and other guests were on hand to witness Biden sign legislation to counter an alarming spike in crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, were among the lawmakers trading hugs and kisses.

“The nicest part is being able to shake hands again and to see people’s smiles,” Collins marveled at one point.

Afterward, lawmakers who helped shepherd the legislation through Congress surrounded Biden as he signed the measure into law. The president also engaged in an act that had largely disappeared from official Washington during the pandemic: He shook hands with a few guests before leaving.

Earlier that day, he had welcomed the newest Kennedy Center honorees to the White House for a visit that marked the return of celebrity wattage to the property.

By multiple accounts from Kennedy Center Honors recipients, the White House event was high-spirited, with Biden seemingly thrilled to have visitors.

Debbie Allen called the president, “so engaging and open. He spent a lot more time with us than I expected.”

Joan Baez said the official visit “turned into a jolly romp,” included a tour of the Rose Garden and culminated in Baez singing for Biden.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the number of journalists allowed inside the White House shrunk once the pandemic hit, with the briefing room only about a quarter full for Psaki's daily question-and-answer sessions.

Capacity is slated to go to 50 percent soon, with the goal of a full return by summer. The daily COVID-19 testing requirement for staff and most journalists was also expected to soon be waived for the fully vaccinated. And the parking spaces around the West Wing and Eisenhower Executive Office Building have been fuller as of late.

Psaki said the effort to return to a more normal vibe was part of "continuing to open the White House up, the people’s house up to the American people.”

But questions remain about protocol.

Abiding by the safety guidelines is a matter of the honor system. And Psaki acknowledged Friday that the White House did not have plans to verify vaccination status. Members of the administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have continued, at times, to offer confusing guidance on exactly when, and by whom, a mask should still be worn.

Yet in most ways, the mood has changed dramatically.

The first image that Americans saw of Biden at the White House as president was on Inauguration Day, as he sat behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office wearing a mask. Aiming to draw a stark contrast with the Trump White House, which took a cavalier attitude toward the virus within the building, the Democratic administration consistently erred on the side of caution, at times exceeding precautions recommended by the CDC.

For months, Biden had privately groused that the pandemic prevented him from having face-to-face meetings with lawmakers and world leaders alike, and he chafed at having to conduct diplomacy by Zoom.

On Friday, the White House unfurled all of its traditional in-person pageantry for Moon's visit and the two men were able to sit across from each other in the State Dining Room and, later, answer questions before a mask-free audience of diplomats, officials and reporters.

___

Lemire reported from New York. Associated Press writer Ashraf Khalil contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • 'No shame' in keeping mask on, CDC director says

    A week after telling vaccinated Americans they could take their masks off, public health officials are reminding them that there’s nothing wrong with continuing to mask up.

  • Fact check: CDC's new guidance for fully vaccinated people is not 'out of the blue'

    Social media users have shared the misleading claim that updated CDC guidelines for vaccinated people prove the agency somehow lied. This is false.

  • White House teams up with dating apps to boost COVID vaccinations

    "We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive: a vaccination," Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for the COVID response, said Friday, in announcing the joint initiative.

  • Buffalo Tuna Melt, aka What to Make When You Accidentally Skip Dinner

    Ever spend all afternoon dreaming about what you’re going to make for dinner, only to end up accidentally skipping it altogether after traffic/errands/laziness/life got in the way? We feel your struggle....

  • Hamas and Israel: a history of confrontation

    Hamas is created at the start of the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Two years later, Hamas carries out its first attacks on Israeli military targets, including the kidnap and murder of two Israeli soldiers. 1993 - After years of violence, the first Oslo Accord, aimed at establishing peace between Israel and the Palestinians, is signed.

  • Biden signs bill to counter spike in anti-Asian hate crime

    President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and expressed pride that lawmakers who seem to agree on little else came together against hate and racism. Biden lavished praise on Democrats and Republicans for approving the bill by lopsided margins and sending it to the White House for his signature. Several dozen lawmakers attended the bill signing ceremony, one of the largest groups to visit the Biden White House during the pandemic.

  • Judge allows self-described anti-fraud group to review Georgia ballots

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Georgia judge on Friday ordered Atlanta's Fulton County to unseal more than 145,000 absentee ballots cast during the November 2020 election, allowing self-described election integrity activists to evaluate the legitimacy of the ballots. Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, who is overseeing the case, ruled that Fulton County must unseal the ballots so the petitioners could inspect and scan them, not merely look at copies, according to his order filed in the Fulton County Superior Court. The order paves the way for a second review of ballots in the United States by private groups who claim without evidence that widespread voting fraud in populous cities helped Joe Biden, a Democrat, unfairly defeat then-President Donald Trump, a Republican.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why are Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell afraid of a Jan. 6 commission?

    Opposing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection makes Republicans look like they have something to hide.

  • Joe Biden awards his first Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran who quipped: ‘Why all the fuss?’

    South Korea’s president is first foreign leader to attend ceremony awarding nation’s highest military

  • Matt Gaetz's ex-girlfriend will reportedly cooperate with the Justice Department's federal sex-trafficking investigation

    The former Capitol Hill staffer has been linked to Gaetz since at least the summer of 2017 - a time period of interest for investigators.

  • EXPLAINER: How Congress' Jan. 6 commission would work

    An independent commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection would be modeled after a similar panel that studied the 9/11 terrorist attacks and has long been hailed as a bipartisan success. Democrats and Republicans who support the idea are struggling to push a bill that would create the commission to the finish line. The House passed it easily, with 35 Republicans signing on.

  • CDC’s Walensky: ‘No shame, no problem’ for vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Friday, Drs. Anthony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky discussed the fear of some vaccinated people to take off their masks, and what that says about the response to the CDC's mask guidelines issued last week. Fauci said their reluctance isn't irrational, but it’s understandable for people to take time to adjust to the new guidance. Walensky, the CDC's director, said there’s “no shame, no problem” for vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks after being told to wear them for more than a year.

  • Volkswagen's Mexico unit sees new output tweaks in June on chip shortage

    Volkswagen's Mexico unit expects adjustments from June for its three production segments due to an ongoing global semiconductor chip supply crunch, the German automaker said on Friday. "A significant reduction in the supply of semiconductor (chips) is causing several bottlenecks in many industries around the world," said Volkswagen in a statement. Automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp have cut production this year due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, which was caused by factors including a rise in demand for electronic devices during the pandemic and fast recovery in auto markets.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators

  • Ribbon Blond Is the Prettiest New Hair Highlighting Technique

    It's perfect for spring.

  • Renters in Berlin have a radical plan to seize apartments from landlords and are set to force a referendum that could revolutionize the battle for fair rent

    Activists have more than half the 240,000 signatures needed to force Berlin to hold a petition on the subject.

  • What the IDF's past special-ops missions reveal about how Israel takes out Hamas' rockets and tunnels

    "The Israelis are top-notch, easily among the top five special-operations communities in the world," a former Delta Force operator told Insider.

  • Simone Biles Just Landed a Vault No Female Gymnast Has in Competition Before

    She makes the risky Yurchenko double pike look easy in practice.

  • ‘The Bad Batch’ brings back a fan-favorite ‘Mandalorian’ character

    If you’ve been missing the thrilling action of the premiere, this week’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch should delight you. Hope you like speeder chases.

  • The Documentary Final Account Is a Rare Trove of Unfiltered Interviews With Former Nazis—Too Unfiltered, Some Historians Say

    Final Account, a rare look at how former Nazis feel today about their roles in the Holocaust, will be released May 21