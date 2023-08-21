‘Vibes, love, and community:’ Sol Blume festival continues to grow, expand in Sacramento

More than 46,000 music devotees attended the fourth Sol Blume festival held at Sacramento’s Discovery Park this past weekend, according to the festival organizers. .

This was the largest number of visitors that Sol Blume had ever attracted, doubling their attendance record set last year. The festival held its first concert in 2018 at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

“It’s a vibe. It’s a whole energy set of like a feeling of being chill and relaxed,” said Chaez Boswell, executive producer of Sol Blume and chief operating officer of ENT Legends. “We talk about love. It’s like the new-age hippy vibe. It’s like a newer, cooler new-age urban hippy vibe.”

On both Saturday and Sunday, fans made their way down the Jibboom Street Bridge to the festival grounds..

“The vibe is immaculate. You have to be here,” said Asia Watts, of Santa Clarita, attending Sol Blume for her first time.

Krystal Murphy, from Los Angeles, traveled to Sacramento for her second Sol Blume festival.

Murphy was most excited for the festival’s headliners: Brent Faiyaz on Saturday and Kehlani.

Salomi Galodamu was anticipating the set for Teyana Taylor, one of the artists she set out to watch.

“You have to understand what that feels like,” Galodamu said of experiencing Taylor’s performance. “We (tried) to get more to the front, as much as we can.”

Singer Teyana Taylor performs with her backup dancers on day two of the Sol Blume R&B festival on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Discovery Park in Sacramento.

Between the number of performances and the weather, both the energy and the temperature were high. Bay Area rapper P-Lo’s song “Good,” which he performed during the festival, fit the mood.

“Doin’ good, doin’ well,” P-Lo rapped in his 2022 hit song.

“They ain’t tell you that the real prevail?”

The music lovers prevailed from the scorching heat on Saturday..

“For people to still come out, be patient with each other, be loving in 96-degree weather, it’s an amazing feeling,” Boswell said.

The following day provided a cooler day for festival goers due to the remnants of Hurricane Hillary.

Boswell is looking to ensure that the event for next year remains during the spring season.

Sol Blume, this year, was originally planned for April 29-30 but was rescheduled to August due to severe weather conditions.

“Anytime you’re hosting an outdoor festival you’re taking a risk,”Boswell said. “This is a springtime festival, there is no other season for it. We are in conversations about looking at what dates still allow it to be in the spring and out of the dangers that we had this year.”

Boswell is already looking ahead to next year, Sol Blume’s fifth year and third straight year at Discovery Park.

“Although we’ve been around for a while, I think (after) solidifying the brand, now we’re really trying to solidify the experience at this level,” Boswell said. “We want to really give people that next level experience.”

He hopes to release the official dates for Sol Blume 2024 by the end of the week, he’s anticipating to hold next year’s festival in late April-early May.

Concert photos | See Sol Blume R&B festival at Sacramento’s Discovery Park

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.