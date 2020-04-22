How Do Vibrant Group Limited’s (SGX:BIP) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we'll evaluate Vibrant Group Limited (SGX:BIP) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Vibrant Group:

0.0023 = S$1.1m ÷ (S$670m - S$208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2020.)

So, Vibrant Group has an ROCE of 0.2%.

Is Vibrant Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Vibrant Group's ROCE is meaningfully below the Logistics industry average of 8.4%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Vibrant Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.8% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Vibrant Group's current ROCE of 0.2% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 3.9%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how Vibrant Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:BIP Past Revenue and Net Income April 22nd 2020

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Vibrant Group is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Vibrant Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Vibrant Group has current liabilities of S$208m and total assets of S$670m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Vibrant Group's ROCE is concerning.