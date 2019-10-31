Is Vibrant Group (SGX:BIP) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Vibrant Group Limited (SGX:BIP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Vibrant Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Vibrant Group had debt of S$146.5m at the end of July 2019, a reduction from S$342.4m over a year. But on the other hand it also has S$150.7m in cash, leading to a S$4.26m net cash position.

How Strong Is Vibrant Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Vibrant Group had liabilities of S$136.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of S$269.1m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had S$150.7m in cash and S$121.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by S$133.6m.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the S$88.6m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Vibrant Group would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Vibrant Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total.

We also note that Vibrant Group improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive S$18m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Vibrant Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Vibrant Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Vibrant Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.