Vibration Monitoring Industry 2020-2025: Digitization and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to Unfold New Growth Avenues

DUBLIN, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vibration Monitoring Market by Component (Hardware and Software), System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, and Vibration Meters), Monitoring Process (Online and Portable), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vibration Monitoring Market Size is Projected to be Valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4%

This research report categorizes the vibration monitoring market based on offering, monitoring process, system type, industry, and geography. Moreover, the report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain analysis and market ranking analysis.



Vibration monitoring market is expected to grow at a high rate during 2020-2025.



Vibration monitoring solutions have gradually become an integral part of the various industries for carrying out the predictive maintenance program effectively, with an aim to minimize costly breakdowns of machines affecting the production process.



Factors such as the rising trend of remote monitoring through wireless systems, growing awareness toward predictive maintenance, increasing demand from emerging applications such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HAVC), and penetration of smart factories in major regions are driving the growth of the vibration monitoring market.



Growth of vibration monitoring industry expected to be driven by the oil & gas industry during 2020-2025.



The oil & gas industry is expected to hold a significant share of the global vibration monitoring market during the forecast period. The oil & gas industry uses extremely complex and expensive equipment such as boilers, pumps, generators, and piping network for their operations. These equipment consume a lot of power and generate an equally large amount of heat. Even a minor fault in the machine may lead to an increase in power consumption and process downtime or trigger the release of potent gases, leading to an explosion. Thus, vibration monitoring systems are in high demand in the oil & gas industry. Besides oil & gas, other industries that hold a significant share in the vibration monitoring industry are energy & power, metals & mining, and chemicals, among others.



Vibration monitoring market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for vibration monitoring in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of predictive maintenance tools, and competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the vibration monitoring market in APAC. The expansion of manufacturing activities as a result of the migration of production bases to Asian countries with low labor costs, such as China, India, and South Korea, is driving the demand for vibration monitoring systems in the region.



Moreover, the report profiles the key players in the vibration monitoring market and analyzes their market ranking. The prominent players in this market are SKF (Sweden), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Meggitt (UK), National Instruments (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International (US), Bruel & Kiaer (Denmark), and Analog Devices (US), among others.

