Vicar jailed for Insulate Britain protest

Insulate Britain vicar - Guy Smallman/Getty Images

A retired vicar who staged a sitting protest in a busy London road on behalf of Insulate Britain has been jailed for causing a public nuisance.

Reverend Mark Coleman, 63, helped to bring chaos to the City of London during rush hour when he sat in the road at the Bishopsgate junction, along with other protesters from the environmental activist group.

The clergyman, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, was convicted of causing a public nuisance event by blocking traffic during the stunt in October 2021 and sentenced to five weeks in prison in a hearing at the Inner London Crown Court on Thursday (April 20). He was also ordered to pay court costs of £3,500 by August 1.

In a statement released by the activist group, Coleman defended his actions - claiming he acted to “protect human life”.

He said: “I want to state that I acted to protect human life, to draw attention to the death and destruction caused by rising emissions and the impacts of cold damp homes on the health of the citizens of our country.”

The retired vicar vowed to continue carrying out acts of civil resistance after he is released from prison, adding: “I have tried to be true to my ordination vows. I see it as part of my vocation as a priest, to continue to resist until the government acts. I expect that this civil resistance will involve sitting on the public highway again.”

insulate britain - Insulate Britain

Coleman’s son took to Twitter on Friday (April 21) to inform the Reverend’s followers he had been given a custodial sentence. Tweeting from his father’s account, he wrote: “I am Harvey, Mark’s son, writing to tell you that yesterday he was sentenced to 5 weeks. He is now in Thameside prison. The sentence was for public nuisance. He sat on the road in the City of London.”

Six other activists were sentenced at the same hearing. Catherine Rennie-Nash, 72, was also jailed for five weeks, while Stephanie Aylett, 28, was given a sentence of six weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and 80 hours of unpaid work.

Simon Reding, 50, was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and 100 hours of unpaid work, and Helen Redfern, 58, was sentenced to three weeks imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay court costs of £150.

Daphne Jackson, 73, was given a 12-month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work. And Beatrice Pooley, 65, was given an 18-month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £600 in court costs.

This comes as two protesters with the environmental activist group Just Stop Oil were given heavy sentences earlier this week for bringing traffic at the Dartford Crossing to a standstill when they scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge for 37 hours last year. Morgan Trowland, 40, was jailed for three years, and Marcus Decker, 34, was given a custodial sentence of two years and seven months.