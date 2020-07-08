Vicari Auction's Cruisin' The Coast Is Not Your Typical Classic Car Event

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

With more than 800 cars up for auction and a week of classic car festivities, there truly is something for everyone.

The 24th annual Cruisin' The Coast event is rapidly approaching, but if you haven't signed up yet or started planning your trip, there is still plenty of time to do so. This weeklong event descends upon Biloxi, Mississippi in early October, delivering a little something for automotive enthusiasts young and old, and it culminates with a three-day Vicari Auction event that will see more than 800 cars cross the auction block.

Cruisin' The Coast runs from October 4-11 with full seven days of activities planned. These include parades, cruise-ins and autocross events, while various live entertainment and competitions – including a flame-throwing competition on October 6th! – are sure to keep attendees and participants entertained. Putting the "cruising" in Cruisin' The Coast, these events are spread across several venues lining Mississippi's Gulf Coast such as D'Iberville, Pascagoula and Ocean Springs. Dennis Gage from My Classic Car and Courtney Hansen, who has previously appeared on Overhaulin', will be making appearances at the different locations.

The highlight of the 2020 Cruisin' The Coast is the Vicari Auction Biloxi, Mississippi auction event that will run from October 8-10, and it will feature cars from just about all genres will be up for grabs including classics, restomods, sports cars and late-model collectible cars. Among the vehicles that will be up for auction, there are classics like a 1939 Ford Hardtop, custom 1963 Chevrolet Nova restomod and 1964 Volkswagen Beetle as well as modern collectibles like the 1996 Nissan 300ZX, 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS with just 1,400 miles.

Contact Vicari Auction for more information on this year's Cruisin' The Coast event including details on how to consign your classic car or register to bid on your next one.

