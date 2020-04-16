Vicat SA (EPA:VCT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days

Readers hoping to buy Vicat SA (EPA:VCT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 20th of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of April.

Vicat's next dividend payment will be €1.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of €1.50 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Vicat has a trailing yield of approximately 6.0% on its current stock price of €25.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Vicat's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 51% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Vicat, with earnings per share up 3.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Vicat's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were ten years ago.

To Sum It Up

Is Vicat worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Vicat paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Vicat from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Vicat and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

