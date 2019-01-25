Should Vicat SA (EPA:VCT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Vicat SA (EPA:VCT) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.4%. Does Vicat tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Check out our latest analysis for Vicat

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

ENXTPA:VCT Historical Dividend Yield January 25th 19 More

Does Vicat pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 42%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect VCT’s payout to remain around the same level at 44% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.0%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to €3.61.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality facing VCT investors is that whilst it has continued to pay shareholders dividend, dividends are lower today, than they were a decade ago. Though this may not be a serious red flag, strong dividend stocks should always strive to increase its payout over time.

Compared to its peers, Vicat produces a yield of 3.4%, which is high for Basic Materials stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Vicat as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VCT’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VCT’s outlook. Valuation: What is VCT worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VCT is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



