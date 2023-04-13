Vice agents bust brothers trafficking cocaine

Apr. 13—THOMASVILLE- After months of surveillance, Thomas County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics agents, with the assistance of the Boston Police Department arrested Rodney and Terrence McCoy for cocaine trafficking, seizing nine ounces of cocaine, approximating to a street value of $20,000.

According to agents, the investigation started with tips received about a location known as "The Studio," located on 608 North Boulevard.

"We were getting tons of information from residents and businesses in the area that there was just a lot of activity at that particular place," agents said.

Reportedly, Rodney and Terrence worked on the back side of the studio during the day washing cars, but once the sun went down, parties fueled with drugs and strippers were taking place inside "The Studio."

"It was literally a party house," agents said.

Agents started surveilling "The Studio" and receiving tips from individuals who had partaken in the parties thrown at "The Studio" and learned the two main players in the drug-dealing were Rodney and Terrence, who had already previously been arrested for drugs.

After weeks of surveillance, seeing individuals come and go, agents noticed the traffic had stopped.

Believing Terrence and Rodney had been tipped off, agents began to look into other possible places the duo could be dealing out of. They found that Rodney had a lot of unusual traffic at his residence, located at 211 2nd Ave.

"Rodney had the most traffic," agents said. "Terrence was doing his thing, but not as much as Rodney was. We began to do surveillance on Rodney's house and did controlled buys from Rodney out of his house."

Using several confidential informants for controlled buys, agents were able to uncover that Rodney's house was where the drugs all led back to.

"We watched Rodney at his house for a couple of weeks and finally got enough probable cause for The Studio and got a historical search warrant and executed it on both Rodney's house and The Studio at the same time," agents said.

Upon arriving at The Studio, it had been completely cleared out. Agents were confident that the brothers had moved shop completely to Rodney's home.

During the search warrant at Rodney's home, Rodney was present and Terrence pulled up on the scene.

Agents recalled from a surveillance video that Rodney was hiding dope under an abandoned house next door. They retraced his steps and found a green Crown Royal bag, containing nine ounces of cocaine.

Agents tested the found drugs for Molly and cocaine.

"The information we were getting was that they were selling Molly," agents said. "In the past, our controlled buys tested positive for Molly, but this time it tested positive for cocaine. I don't know if they had just gotten a shipment or were stepping it up."

Agents believe Rodney and Terrence were buying the drugs from an outside source and were breaking it down to sell in $20- $50 baggies.

"I would say nine ounces they probably bought for $10-12,000, but street value is $20,000, so they could've potentially doubled their profit," agents explained.

Upon their arrests, agents seized $7,700 in profit.

Rodney, 35, was charged wit trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking in cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing authority and conspiracy to distribute a schedule I controlled substance.

Terrence, 33, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Agents were happy with the bust, saying the brothers were moving quite a bit of drugs on the street, so this arrest should clean up the community.