Vice agents bust known drug dealer for cocaine, meth

Jun. 29—THOMASVILLE- Thomas County Sheriff's Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested a long-time suspect of cocaine and methamphetamine dealing this past week after pulling over a blue minivan carrying Corey Coleman.

According to Vice, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Narcotics agents were out conducting random patrols in hot areas of the city and county, where they had received complaints. During their patrol, they received word that Coleman was en route to a drug deal.

"We had been getting information about a subject who went by the name of "BG,"also known as Coleman, who had been selling dope in the late hours between 10 p.m.- 2 a.m.," said Vice.

On Wednesday, the information agents knew about Coleman aligned with the tip they received, and agents began to pull over blue vans matching the description of Coleman's.

The van Coleman was in was eventually spotted between the area of Remington and Pinetree Blvd., and agents conducted a stop.

When agents asked Coleman to exit the vehicle, a struggle ensued, resulting in Coleman being tased.

In the process of Coleman being taken in custody, he told agents he had no drugs on his person. Agents had already received tips that Coleman hid drugs in his buttocks and kept them wrapped in baggies.

"We knew that's possibly where he was keeping them, and it's honestly a common place nowadays for people to keep dope," Vice said.

Agents followed up on the tip and found both methamphetamine and cocaine on Coleman's person and were able to retrieve it.

Coleman was charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school. Additionally, Coleman faces one misdemeanor count of obstruction of an officer.