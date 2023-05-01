Vice-chair of Moldova’s pro-Russian party detained at Chisinau Airport in possible attempt to escape justice

Marina Tauber was arrested in Moldova

Moldova’s Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office called for the detention after suspecting Tauber of falsifying the party’s financial statements and helping to facilitate the illegal financing of the “criminal group” of Shor leader Ilan Shor.

The prosecutor’s office filed a request on April 28 to change the pre-trial restriction from conditional release under judicial supervision to pre-trial detention after Tauber violated the terms of her restriction conditions.

Read also: Russia wants to use Moldova against Ukraine, President Sandu warns

Tauber requested on April 29 that the court postpone the hearing so that she could travel to Israel.

Following her previous violations of conditions, the prosecutor’s office deemed her a flight risk and considered it necessary to detain her at the airport.

Shortly before her detention, the lawmaker posted a video message on Facebook saying that she knew she would be detained, but had planned the flight abroad to undergo ‘medical examinations’.

"I was planning to fly abroad today, the trip was planned long ago," she said.

“I need to visit a doctor, and I didn't know that there would be a court hearing in connection with the change of my preventive measure. I want to ask everyone not to worry, I am leaving for a few days and will return on Thursday morning, I also have a return ticket. I need this trip because I did not have the opportunity to do it before and did not know about the plans of the prosecutor's office.”

Read also: Kremlin has plans to turn Moldova into Russian satellite, investigative media reveals

On April 13, the Chisinau Court of Appeal sentenced the fugitive MP and leader of the Shor party, Ilon Shor, to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property worth over $270 million. The court also banned Shor from holding positions in the banking system for five years and nationalised his assets.

Read also: Wagner mercenary company representative detained at airport in Moldova, not allowed to enter country

Story continues

In 2015, Ilan Shor was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for fraud and money laundering in the notorious "$1 billion fraud" case. In 2019, Ilan Shor fled Moldova. According to some reports, he is currently in Israel.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine