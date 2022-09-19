Vice Chairman & CEO Jay Farner Just Bought 1.6% More Shares In Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Investors who take an interest in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) should definitely note that the Vice Chairman & CEO, Jay Farner, recently paid US$7.51 per share to buy US$399k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rocket Companies

In fact, the recent purchase by Vice Chairman & CEO Jay Farner was not their only acquisition of Rocket Companies shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$400k worth of shares at a price of US$8.22 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.60). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Rocket Companies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Rocket Companies

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.2% of Rocket Companies shares, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rocket Companies Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Rocket Companies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Rocket Companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

