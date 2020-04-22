Vice Chairwoman of the Board Cheung Ling Cheng Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKG:1177)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKG:1177) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Vice Chairwoman of the Board, Cheung Ling Cheng, recently bought a whopping HK$11m worth of stock, at a price of HK$11.00. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.2%.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Cheung Ling Cheng is the biggest insider purchase of Sino Biopharmaceutical shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is HK$11.08. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Sino Biopharmaceutical share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Sino Biopharmaceutical insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Sino Biopharmaceutical insiders own about HK$52b worth of shares (which is 38% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Sino Biopharmaceutical Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Sino Biopharmaceutical insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Sino Biopharmaceutical you should know about.

