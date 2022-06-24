Vice mayor forms committee to gather information on proposed East Bank, stadium projects

A special committee will now lead Metro Council's efforts to gather information on proposed projects involving Nashville's East Bank and Titans stadium.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman announced the formation of the East Bank Stadium Committee on Friday. The committee will serve as a central hub for information on any potential legislation concerning the proposed $2.2 billion new Titans stadium and any related East Bank infrastructure, according to a news release.

Council members appointed to the committee include:

At-Large Councilmember Bob Mendes, Chair

District 2 Councilmember Kyonzté Toombs

District 5 Councilmember Sean Parker

District 6 Councilmember Brett Withers

District 14 Councilmember Kevin Rhoten

District 23 Councilmember Thom Druffel

District 33 Councilmember Antoinette Lee

"I expect the special committee to conduct an effective and transparent process for the council and the public," Shulman wrote in a statement. "If there is a public hearing, this committee will lead it."

Many key details remain unknown as Tennessee Titans and Metro leaders work to shape a multi-billion-dollar stadium deal.

Titans officials estimate Metro's obligation under the current Nissan Stadium lease, which expires in 2039, totals $1.8 billion. A new, enclosed stadium would cost around $2.2 billion.

Exclusive: New Nashville NFL stadium could exceed $2B and be ready by 2026

The state approved $500 million in bonds toward the construction of an enclosed stadium, and an estimated $700 million would come from "private commitments."

The remainder would be funded via revenue bonds issued by the Metro Nashville Sports Authority.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper has repeatedly expressed his desire for a deal that doesn't require taxpayer dollars. While Metro's side of the deal would not come from general obligation bonds, debt service on the revenue bonds would be backed by sales tax from the stadium and 50% of local sales tax collected from up to 130 acres surrounding the stadium, in addition to hotel occupancy tax revenue.

Story continues

Planning for surrounding East Bank infrastructure improvements is ongoing and design and development could cost at least $500 million in general obligation bonds, state and federal contributions and tax increment financing, according to Metro's "wish list" of capital improvement projects.

Cassandra Stephenson covers Metro government for The Tennessean. Reach her at ckstephenson@tennessean.com. Follow Cassandra on Twitter at @CStephenson731.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vice mayor forms committee to gather info on proposed projects