Vice Mayor Harris: Arresting and handcuffing children 'has to be devastating to them'

The 2016 illegal arrests of children at Hobgood Elementary School continues to resonate with Murfreesboro leaders.

"Anytime you arrest and handcuff children that young it’s going to have an effect on them for the rest of their lives," Murfreesboro Vice Mayor Madelyn Scales Harris said.

"They are babies. That has to be devastating to them."

The past policies meant Rutherford County had been incarcerating 48% of arrested children compared to a state average of 5%. The data alarmed Murfreesboro City Councilman Kirt Wade.

"Judge (Donna Scott) Davenport has served Rutherford County for over 20 years and has done some good things for the community," Wade said. "However, her practice directing police to arrest children and employing a filter system to determine which children to hold was simply wrong.

"While this practice has been done overtly for years, each of us has a responsibility to educate ourselves to confront and challenge racial discrimination and the systems that perpetuate it," Wade said.

Former Murfreesboro Vice Mayor Ron Washington recently watched Vincent Windrow, the senior pastor at Olive Branch Church, speak about the illegal arrests and incarcerations of children.

"It’s very unfortunate," said Washington, who attends the church and watched the sermon on video. "If our juvenile justice system here in Rutherford County has gone beyond what they were supposed to do, that’s wrong."

The city has reached settlements with families of the 10 children arrested at Hobgood or other locations before officers transported them to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center. Police accused the children of bullying through involvement in an off-campus fight based on a video posted on YouTube.

Like the city, Rutherford County has faced lawsuits for illegally jailing thousands of children on minor charges. This includes the county in June accepting an $11 million settlement agreement in a federal class-action case.

Story continues

"Tennessee law strictly prohibits the pretrial incarceration of children" unless the youth are "being charged with a violent felony, a weapons offense, or a probation violation," according to the class-action lawsuit filed July 2017.

The illegal arrests and incarcerations dates back to at least 1993 when the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center was established in downtown Murfreesboro, said Kyle Mothershead, a lead plaintiffs' attorney in the class-action lawsuit.

Hobgood Elementary School

Because of the statute of limitations, about 1,450 people were believed to be eligible for a claim — if they were born on or after Oct. 14, 1997.

About 200 came forward to file around 300 claims by the Oct. 29 deadline, and they'll receive $4,800 per illegal incarceration and $1,000 per illegal arrest, Mothershead said.

Where are they now: Parents and police involved in Rutherford County's illegal arrests and incarceration of minors

What to know: 5 things to know about Rutherford County's troubled history of arresting and jailing kids

Lawsuit: Child jailed 3 days after Hobgood Elementary arrest sues Judge Donna Scott Davenport

Prior to the settlement agreement, plaintiffs won a federal court ruling from Nashville-based Chief U.S. District Court Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. that determined arrest policies established in a 2003 court order and memorandum by Rutherford County Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport violated the law.

"The juveniles that are arrested in Rutherford County are being deprived of their procedural due process rights, which is unquestionably irreparable harm." Crenshaw stated in his ruling.

Crenshaw also determined a "filter system" established in 2008 by detention center Director Lynn Duke also was illegal by allowing center staff to decide if "unruly" children should be incarcerated if determined to be a threat to themselves or the community.

Kirt Wade

Although Washington understands that Judge Davenport has sought to work with families, she still should have been making decisions within the law, Washington said.

"If she got outside of that, that's wrong," Washington said.

Harris worries about police illegally pulling over her son

Vice Mayor Harris prefers not to comment on the $11 million settlement agreement against the county. Harris, however, has memories of attending a community meeting April 2016 with about 150 upset parents and others following the arrests of children at Hobgood Elementary.

One of two African Americans, along with Wade, to serve on the seven-member council, Harris said she worries about her son being safe when he's driving.

Murfreesboro City Councilman Ron Washington

"It’s still so disturbing to me when I leave my son and say be careful," Harris said. "I’m not only praying that he doesn’t have an accident; I’m praying that he doesn’t get illegally pulled over and something happens to him."

The vice mayor worries that the written law does not apply to everybody equally.

"This whole thing is very disturbing to me," Harris said. "It just seems to be two sets of laws, and that’s not right."

Washington wants criminal justice reform from governor, lawmakers

Washington said he'd like to see Republican Gov. Bill Lee and lawmakers such as state Sen. Shane Reeves, R-Murfreesboro, work on criminal justice reform.

Reeves said it's not prudent for him to weigh in on the ongoing lawsuit, but suggested he's open to examining the criminal justice issues.

"As a Tennessee state senator, I feel one of my greatest responsibilities is to make sure that most vulnerable citizens, including children, are safe and flourishing," Reeves said.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips through email at sbroden@dnj.com or phone at 615-278-5158. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Murfreesboro leaders comment on illegal arrests & jailing of children