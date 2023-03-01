Vice Media President Jesse Angelo leaving to form news provider

(Reuters) - Vice Media Group President Jesse Angelo announced on Wednesday he would step down to launch a new company, Checker Media, which would create and invest in news, documentaries and non-fiction projects.

The move follows last week's departure of Vice Media Chief Executive Nancy Dubuc after five years at the helm.

"After 30 years as a media operator and journalist, I now want to focus on the stories I'm most passionate about, as well as help companies and products that are innovating and doing great work," Angelo said in a statement.

Angelo, the former publisher and CEO of The New York Post, joined Vice in 2019 and led three businesses - news, digital and television.

Vice Media's newly named co-CEOs Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala notified staff of Angelo's plan to leave in an email on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

"We are cognizant that there's been a number of announcements these last few days about company leadership and we know that these changes will take some time to absorb," Dixon and Lokhandwala wrote.

"But we want to reassure you that we are committed to working with all of you to continue growing the VICE brand around the world."

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)