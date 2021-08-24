Vice President goes to Vietnam despite mystery 'health incident'

Vice President Kamala Harris pushed ahead with a trip to Vietnam on Tuesday after delaying the visit over concerns due to an unexplained health incident potentially related to the mysterious Havana syndrome.

  • Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by an investigation into two possible cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, administration officials said. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam, which is part of her trip across Asia meant to reassure allies about American foreign policy amid the tumultuous evacuation of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

  • 2 U.S. diplomats to be evacuated from Vietnam after "Havana Syndrome" incidents

    The cases caused a brief delay in Vice President Kamala Harris’ planned trip to the country.

  • VP Harris' trip to Vietnam temporarily delayed

    “The Vice President’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam,” according to a statement posted to the U.S. embassy in Hanoi’s website.

