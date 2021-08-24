Vice President goes to Vietnam despite mystery 'health incident'

Yahoo Entertainment

On The Late Late Show With James Corden Monday, Jason Momoa revealed that he and Dave Bautista are planning to star in a buddy cop movie together. Bautista, who stars alongside Momoa in See and Dune, posted a tweet last Thursday saying that he and Momoa should star in a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie together, which drove the internet insane. According to Momoa, Bautista texted him with the same idea and it didn’t take long at all for them to decide to do it. “I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film,’” Momoa said. “We love each other, you know, obviously we met on See, we’re on Dune together, so I said absolutely. And he’s like, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s do it.’ I’m like, ‘I got an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.” And it sounds like Momoa has already got the bare bones of the film figured out. “It sells itself. Dave loves wearing speedos. I love wearing board shorts. Ya know, both of us with our shirts off. You know, buddy cop film,” Momoa said. “He’ll be grumpy, I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. Bam!”