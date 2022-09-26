Vice President Harris arrives in Japan for Prime Minister Abe's funeral as tensions rise
Vice President Harris is in Japan for the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as tension grows over Biden's Taiwan policy.
A rare state funeral for Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister who was assassinated in July, has split Japan. The hawkish Abe was one of the nation’s most divisive postwar leaders, but it is the ruling party’s cozy ties with the ultra-conservative Unification Church that has fired up much of the opposition to the funeral. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is battling a near-continuous political fallout from his handling of both the links to the church among his party's lawmakers and the state funeral he says Abe deserves.
The government's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue begins Tuesday and the outcome could determine how closely the Biden administration examines other airline deals, including JetBlue's pending attempt to buy Spirit Airlines. The Justice Department and six states are suing American and JetBlue to break up their partnership in the Northeast, namely New York and Boston. The Trump administration approved the alliance, but the Justice Department began taking a closer look shortly after President Joe Biden took office.
The last sentence in Angela Levin’s upbeat biography of our new Queen Consort exemplifies the problem with publishing deadlines: “Their moment has almost come,” she writes of the people the world then knew as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. Days before Levin’s book appeared, Queen Elizabeth II died; her son and daughter-in law’s moment had, in fact, already come.
Russia's top priest made the remarks after officials said up to 300k reservists would be called up to fight in Ukraine.
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre’s pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state’s welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show.
"We are aware of lots of contacts between the people in the White House and different people that were involved in the coup attempt and the insurrection," the congressman said
After the committee's vice-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, said Saturday that she believes the group will move forward unanimously, Schiff agreed and went a bit further when asked if there was going to be an unanimous criminal referral made about the former president's conduct. “It will be ... my recommendation, my feeling, that we should make referrals," Schiff said. "But we will get to a decision as a committee, and we will all abide by that decision, and I will join our committee members if they feel differently."
Two high-ranking Russian lawmakers on Sunday criticized those carrying out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move last week to draw up some 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine. Valentina Matviyenko, who chairs Russia’s upper legislative chamber the Federation Council, wrote in a Telegram post that she was aware of men who are ineligible to fight in…
The state department seems keen to avoid questions about the Palestinian American journalist’s shooting by an Israeli soldier
Two of the most senior officials on the Jan. 6 committee said this weekend they personally believe the committee could make a unanimous decision to refer former President Donald Trump for criminal prosecution—should that be what it chooses to do. Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Liz Cheney (R-WY) made the claims over a 12-hour period, each of them noting the committee could make a unanimous decision to refer the twice-impeached former president for prosecution.