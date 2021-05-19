  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vice President Harris denounces efforts to restrict Asian American, Pacific Islander voter rights

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — In an address to the first AAPI Victory Alliance Unity Summit Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the election process and in the country’s society.

“Asian Americans have the right to be recognized as American. Not as the ‘other.’ Not as ‘them,’ but as ‘us,’” she said. “In America, I do believe a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us, and we should all then recognize that interconnection between each of us.”

The vice president, who is the first woman and first person of Asian descent to hold her office, slammed efforts by lawmakers in Republican-led states, such as in Georgia, to enact legislation that civil rights groups fear could suppress the vote of marginalized groups and make it harder to vote overall.

Hate crimes legislation: Bill to fight Asian American discrimination clears final vote, heads to Biden's desk

“Since the start of 2021, more than 360 bills to restrict the right to vote have been introduced in nearly every state,” she said. “Many of these bills specifically target vote by mail. And let’s be clear about this, (they) specifically target vote by mail while 64% of Asian Americans vote by mail."

"We must see these efforts for what they are. Let’s be clear eyed. They are an attempt to suppress the right to vote," Harris said.

Harris is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica.

The event, hosted by the AAPI Victory Alliance, was attended by speakers including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Sens. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M. The lawmakers urged the passage of voter rights protection legislation like the John Lewis Voter Rights Advancement Act and the For the People Act.

Voting rights: Where do the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and For the People Act stand?

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders increased their voter turnout by 46% between the 2016 and 2020 elections, and were the group with the highest rate of utilizing vote-by-mail, implemented for safety reasons during the pandemic, according to data analyzed by TargetSmart.

"The AAPI community showed in this last presidential election what a difference you can make," Clinton said.

The record engagement from Asian Americans in 2020 can be attributed in part to the anti-Asian rhetoric of former President Donald Trump and members of his administration regarding the coronavirus pandemic and other actions his White House took on immigration and other policies, according to AAPI Victory Alliance Executive Director Varun Nikore.

“This has likely cemented a permanent shift and change within the AAPI community that will last a while going forward. And yet, unless continued investment happens in the AAPI community, we can see a flattening of the turnout in future elections for AAPIs. We have to continue engaging them,” Nikore told USA TODAY.

After over a year of increase in documented hate crimes and racist incidents against Asian Americans, including the deadly shooting in Georgia that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women, lawmakers and allies must support the AAPI community in the workplace, in society and in voting, Harris said.

"I believe we have an opportunity now to turn that pain into action. To turn that pain — that righteous anger because of the injustice of it — we have an opportunity to turn that into power," Harris said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris: Restricting vote by mail hurts Asian Americans

Recommended Stories

  • VP Harris on anti-Asian hate: Let's "turn that pain into action"

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday condemned the yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate and urged the Asian American community to harness its political power.What she's saying: "When we saw the targeting, when we've seen the hate, when we've seen the viciousness of it all ... As a member of this community, I share in that outrage and grief, and I believe we have an opportunity now to turn that pain into action," the country's first Asian and Black vice president said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The reporting center Stop AAPI Hate has received over 6,600 reports since March 2020, but that number falls short, Harris said, pointing to her experience working on hate crimes reports as California's attorney general.She also condemned the current slew of GOP-led voting restrictions, which she said will "suppress" Asian Americans' right to vote. AAPI voter turnout jumped by 46% between 2016 and 2020, and used vote-by-mail at a higher rate than any other group, USA Today reports."We have an opportunity to ... transform our nation's future," she added, encouraging the community to mobilize its power. "And it is what I call American aspiration. It is the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. It is the determination, not only to dream, but to do."Hillary Clinton, who also spoke at the event, said that seeing the community respond to anti-Asian hate has given her hope."Facing adversity can break you, it can discourage you, it can depress you, it can make you feel like there’s nothing you can do, but that’s not what I’m seeing," she said. "I’m seeing a real coming-together, not only of the community itself, but the allies — people who are standing up, speaking out, voting on behalf of what should be obvious, which is a fair, just, equal, inclusive America."The big picture: Congress this week sent the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to President Biden's desk, which Harris applauded in her remarks on Wednesday. Some Asian and LGBTQ advocacy groups have spoken out against the bill, however, arguing it will bolster policing.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wake Up Call from Burlington High School

    Wednesday's Wake Up Call comes from Burlington High School.

  • Biden irks Israel by weighing in on violence between Jews and Arabs

    The Biden administration's public and private comments on the inter-communal violence between Jews and Arabs in Israel have irked Israeli officials.What they're saying: One Israeli official lamenting the U.S. intervention asked me: "Would Israel dare to weigh in on the George Floyd killing?"Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The crisis in Jerusalem and the escalation in Gaza led to the worst inter-communal violence Israel has seen since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000, though it has died down in recent days.The violence has been worst in mixed cities with significant Jewish and Arab populations. Arabs have attacked Jews and burned synagogues, while Jews have violently targeted Arabs.President Biden and Secretary of State Tony Blinken have raised the violence in all of their recent calls with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.They also made their concerns public in official readouts. The White House said Biden had raised "grave concerns" about the violence with Netanyahu and “encouraged continued steps to hold violent extremists accountable."Between the lines: Previous administrations have refrained from touching this particular hot potato. But the scenes from Israeli cities — in particular the viral images of an Arab man allegedly being lynched by a Jewish mob — have resonated in the U.S. and likely drove the Biden administration to respond, one senior Democrat told me.The state of play: Israeli authorities have been accused of coming down much harder on Arabs than on Jews.Most of the 1,200 arrests and all 120 indictments submitted to date have been against Arabs.Zoom in: Some of the worst violence has taken place in Lod, near Tel Aviv, where one Jew and one Arab have been killed during widespread riots.After the local police chief said Tuesday in a meeting with Jewish and Arab residents that there had been “terrorists on both sides," he was criticized by the man who appointed him just a few months ago.Public Security Minister Amir Ohana claimed there was "no symmetry” because Arabs had carried out most of the attacks.What to watch: The umbrella organization of the Arab minority in Israel announced the biggest general strike in 20 years on Tuesday, with many Arab citizens of Israel staying home from work at Jewish-owned businesses and even hospitals.The bottom line: It will take a long time to repair the damage to Arab-Israeli coexistence inside Israel.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Naomi Campbell Reveals She's Become a Mom at 50

    The 50-year-old supermodel announced on Instagram that she has welcomed a daughter. Campbell’s celebrity and fashion friends shared all their love in the comments.

  • Why some Wake high schools have lost locker space, but middle schools will keep them

    Some plans sought to reduce or eliminate the school locker — that rite of passage between elementary and middle school.

  • 'Highly suspicious': Mikayla Miller's mother, civil rights leaders dispute medical examiner's ruling; police release records

    Civil rights leaders Ben Crump and others joined Hopkinton teen Mikayla Miller's mother to dispute medical examiner's ruling that she killed herself.

  • India vaccine-maker hopes to share shots by end of the year

    The Serum Institute of India said Tuesday that it hopes to start delivering coronavirus vaccine doses to the U.N-backed effort known as COVAX and to other countries by the end of the year, a delay that will significantly set back global efforts to immunize people against COVID-19. India’s Serum Institute, the world’s biggest vaccine-maker and the main supplier of COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX, said in March that it was postponing all exports of coronavirus vaccines to deal with the explosive surge of cases on the subcontinent. At the time, the World Health Organization and Gavi, one of the partners in COVAX, said they expected COVID-19 vaccine deliveries from India to resume by June and the interruption would affect about 90 million doses.

  • Spain to lift suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose in people under 60

    Spain will allow people under age 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to receive their second inoculation either with the AstraZeneca drug or with Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday. Until now, those who had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine were in limbo because the government suspended that vaccine in March, for people under 60, due to blood-clot concerns. The new policy will affect about 1.5 million Spaniards who have already received their first AstraZeneca dose.

  • U.S. revises policy that denied citizenship to children of gay couples

    The United States has ended a policy that denied U.S. citizenship to some children born abroad to gay Americans.

  • Texas on verge of passing controversial election law

    Republicans say laws like the one proposed in Texas ease concerns over voter fraud, but Democrats say they suppress minority voters.

  • Dallas Goedert lands behind Kyle Pitts in PFF’s NFL TE Rankings; Zach Ertz lands outside top-10

    Dallas Goedert ranked 5th best tight end in NFL by Pro Football Focus

  • Biden pushes U.S. electric vehicle revolution — a sticking point in GOP infrastructure talks

    As Biden calls for $174 billion for electric vehicles, Republican lawmakers have opposed that piece of his infrastructure plan.

  • The Queen's brand new puppy just died

    Fergus was only five months old.

  • Biden, Yellen Seek Backing for $2.3 Trillion Infrastructure Package

    President Biden and the Treasury secretary promoted the administration’s infrastructure and tax plans as vital for the U.S. to compete globally. The White House and Republican lawmakers continued to pursue a deal.

  • Jodie Turner-Smith Says Meghan Markle's Royal Exit Was a "Terrible Missed Opportunity" for the Monarchy

    "[She wasn't] allowed to be something that really modernizes that institution, and to change it to something for the better," the actress said in a new interview.

  • Microaggressions and straight-up racism are exhausting Black people

    When New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D.

  • Queen Elizabeth's New Puppy Has Reportedly Died

    The dog was reportedly given to her in an effort to lift her spirits while Prince Philip was in the hospital.

  • Queen ‘devastated’ by death of new puppy given to her while Philip was in hospital

    ‘The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period’ a source said

  • Conspiracy theories are no longer the domain of lovable weirdos tracking Bigfoot - they're a sinister problem

    In his new book, investigative journalist Dave Neiwert argues that conspiracy theories such as QAnon, appeal to Americans' desire for heroism.

  • The mental health of Asian Americans takes a hit with racism on the rise: 'Wearing a mask effectively put a target on our back'

    “I think that people in the Asian community are realizing that conforming and assimilation are not enough to protect us,” says Jenny Wang, a Houston-based Taiwanese American licensed psychologist.