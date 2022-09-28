Vice President Harris reaffirms support of Taiwan, condemns China’s 'disturbing' actions
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the Biden Administration’s stance on Taiwan, and condemned China’s aggressive actions.
(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris said the Biden administration intends to deepen America’s unofficial ties with Taiwan, a fresh US warning to China that she delivered in a speech from the deck of a US warship in Japan. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Decla
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - "Yes," U.S. forces will defend Taiwan if it is invaded by China. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "butcher" who "cannot remain in power." U.S. President Joe Biden's tendency to ad-lib in impromptu press situations is often referred to in Washington as his "gaffe" problem.
Vice President Kamala Harris has said her trip to Asia is intended to shore up American alliances with Japan and South Korea
The administration pledges sweeteners to boost U.S-Pacific Island country ties.
YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris condemned on Wednesday "disturbing" actions by China in the Pacific while pledging to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan, days after the U.S. administration pledged its forces would defend the island. Harris made her remarks on the deck on the USS Howard destroyer during a visit to the largest overseas U.S. Navy installation in the world at Yokosuka, near the Japanese capital. "China is undermining key elements of the international rules-based order," said Harris, who is on a four-day trip to Asia.
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in dozens of cities on Tuesday, state media and social media said, as protests raged on over the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini, 22, from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested on Sept. 13 in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police who enforce the Islamic Republic's strict dress code. She died three days later in hospital after falling into a coma, sparking the first big show of opposition on Iran's streets since authorities crushed protests against a rise in gasoline prices in 2019.
Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration was looking for new investments and partnerships as she sat down with Japanese technology executives on Wednesday.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank said on Wednesday it has set up a relending facility worth more than 200 billion yuan ($27.59 billion) to help manufacturers and other companies upgrade their equipment, as part of a push to revive flagging demand. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement that it will provide low-cost funds to financial institutions and guide them to lend to firms to support such upgrades. The loans will be issued on a monthly basis, and the interest rate for qualified firms will be no higher than 3.2% from Sept. 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, the central bank added.
In China, a crop of homegrown chip companies has popped up as Beijing strives to decouple from America's advanced technology and manage sanctions risks, which have crippled Huawei's lucrative smartphone business. In the red-hot space of autonomous driving, Chinese semiconductor firms, buoyed with venture capital, are aiming to provide the best alternatives to Nvidia and its like. In a race to catch up with their American counterparts, China's chip firms find themselves in an economic downturn that is hurting sales and investor interest.
President Joe Biden said Wednesday his administration's goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by the end of the decade was ambitious but doable, if only the nation would work together toward achieving it. “I know we can do this," Biden told an auditorium full of public health officials, private companies and Americans who have experienced hunger. It was the president at his most optimistic, sketching out a future where no child in the U.S. would go hungry, and diet-related diseases would diminish because of better, healthier food alternatives and access to vast outdoor spaces.
