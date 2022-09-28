Vice President Harris reaffirms support of Taiwan, condemns China’s 'disturbing' actions

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's central bank said on Wednesday it has set up a relending facility worth more than 200 billion yuan ($27.59 billion) to help manufacturers and other companies upgrade their equipment, as part of a push to revive flagging demand. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement that it will provide low-cost funds to financial institutions and guide them to lend to firms to support such upgrades. The loans will be issued on a monthly basis, and the interest rate for qualified firms will be no higher than 3.2% from Sept. 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, the central bank added.