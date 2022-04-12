Vice President Harris reveals plan to combat medical debt 'harassment and intimidation'

Reuters

Taiwan's premier has called for the swift passage of revisions to laws mandating tougher punishments to prevent China from stealing its chip technology, saying the threat from the "red supply chain" needed an effective deterrence. In February, Taiwan's Cabinet proposed toughening the rules, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing, which claims the democratically ruled island as its own territory, is stepping up its economic espionage. Home to industry giant TSMC and accounting for 92% of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, Taiwan possesses what China needs - chip expertise in spades.