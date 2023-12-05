Vice President Kamala Harris breaks record for most tie-breaking votes

Vice President Kamala Harris looks on as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., presents her with a golden gavel after casting her 32nd tie-breaking vote, the most ever cast by a vice president, in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris cast her 32nd tie-breaking vote in the Senate on Tuesday, breaking the record for most tie-breaking votes of any vice president in history.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., congratulated Harris and presented her with a golden gavel in recognition of the record after she cast her vote on the nomination of Loren Alikhan to be U.S. district judge for the District of Columbia.

"Without her tie-breaking votes, there would be no American Rescue Plan, no Inflation Reduction Act, and we would not have confirmed many of the excellent judges now presiding on the bench," Schumer said. "Every time duty has called, Vice President Harris has answered, more than any other vice president in our nation's long and storied history."

The previous record of 31 was set by John C. Calhoun, who served as vice president from 1825 to 1832 under John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson.

Vice presidents, who also serve as president of the Senate, have broken 300 ties since 1789. Former Vice President Mike Pence broke 13, while President Joe Biden didn't break any ties while serving as vice president during the Obama administration.

The Senate is closely divided, with 48 Democrats, 49 Republicans and three independents.