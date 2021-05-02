Vice President Kamala Harris confirms role as new chair of National Space Council, saying she is 'honored' to take up the role

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zahra Tayeb
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
kamala harris
Vice President Kamala Harris. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

  • The Biden administration has selected Kamala Harris to lead the National Space Council.

  • The council was previously led by former VP Mike Pence during the Trump administration.

  • Harris intends to put her own "personal stamp" on the council, a senior official said.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Biden administration on Saturday appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to chair the National Space Council, according to senior administration officials.

Harris confirmed her new position on Twitter, writing: "As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it. I am honored to lead our National Space Council."

According to an official, Kamala intends to put her own personal stamp on the council. Her priorities are focused on policies including the advancement of STEM education, cybersecurity, supporting the long-term sustainability of commercial space activity, and diversity in the workforce, CNN reported.

The council was first created by the executive order by President George H.W. Bush. Following the Bush administration, the council was essentially demobilized until it was reestablished by another executive order from President Donald Trump in 2017, per Politico.

The Biden administration plans to operate the work under that same executive order from 2017 but intends to review it to see if changes are necessary, according to CNN.

Following the announcement, Bill Nelson will be instated as the 14th NASA administrator.

Nelson welcomed the news in a statement released by NASA: "The Vice President is the perfect person to lead the federal government's space policy, which is increasingly complex, with many nations in space."

Harris recently showed her interest in US spaceflight when making two calls to astronauts aboard the International Space Station. Harris virtually spoke with astronauts, Shannon Walker and Kate Rubins, to mark Women's History Month, CNN reported.

Commenting on the likely differences between Harris' and Pence's approach, an official told CNN: "I'll just say without drawing too much of a contrast, I think her approach to this is just going to be to get the job done and use this to lead our space policy. And not really focus, perhaps, as much on big displays, but on getting the work done."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • TV And Online News Audiences Declined During Biden's First 100 Days: Report

    TV and digital news consumption has gone into a tailspin during Joe Biden’s first 100 days as president. What Happened: According to The Hill, major cable news operations have experienced shrinking audiences since Donald Trump left the White House and Biden moved in. Data compiled by the ratings company Nielsen found Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary MSNBC shrinking from an average of 1.3 million household viewers in the last week of January, shortly after Biden’s inauguration, to 868,000 for the week ending April 25. At CNN, an AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary, viewership numbers over the same period slumped from 1.2 million to 740,000. The news operation at Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) fared somewhat better, dipping from late January’s 1.3 million to late April’s 1.2 million. See Also: Benzinga Stock Market Live: What Hedge Funds Really Do What Else Happened: Over at the traditional broadcast channels, the evening news programs have also been shedding viewers. “World News Tonight,” seen on The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary ABC, had 1.8 million fewer viewers in the 100 days after Biden became president. NBC’s “Nightly News” wound up with 1.7 million fewer viewers in that same period, while the evening news broadcast of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) was down 1.2 million viewers. Print journalism is also in the same leaking boat. Among the media resources reporting diminished web traffic during this period are The New York Times (NYSE: NYT), the Washington Post, News Corp’s (NASDAQ: NWSA) Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Vox and BuzzFeed. Scott Robson, a research analyst with S&P Global Market Intelligence, told The Hill that he was uncertain if the declining numbers can be attributed directly to the change of presidents. “There was a ramp-up in 2020 starting in March with COVID-19 and continuing on,” Robson said. “And yes, things have fallen off since January, but they are now consistent with 2019 numbers, and it’s hard to say if it was because of Trump leaving office or more because COVID-19 news is slowing down.” See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaComcast's Peacock Reaches 42M Subscribers Thanks To WWE, 'The Office'Online Backlash Percolates Over Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Attempt to censure Mitt Romney for Trump impeachment vote fails

    A Utah Republican Party resolution to censure Sen. Mitt Romney (R) for voting to convict former President Trump for abuse of power in his second impeachment trial failed to pass on Saturday, the Salt Lake Tribune first reported.The big picture: The 711-798 vote by delegates at the Utah Republican Party state convention comes after a slew of state GOPs moved to censure or rebuke House and Senate Republicans who voted to impeach or convict Trump in January over the Capitol Hill riot that month.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Of note: Romney was booed and heckled at the event, prompting Utah Republican Party Chair Derek Brown to tell the crowd to "show some respect," per Fox News Salt Lake City.What they're saying: "I understand I have a few folks that don't like me terribly much and I'm sorry about that, but I express my mind as I believe is right and I follow my conscience as I believe is right," Romney said to applause and more boos. "I'm not a fan of the current president's policies."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chris Evans, Cardi B and More React to Trump Mob's Chaos at U.S. Capitol

    Chris Evans and Cardi B are just a few of the celebrities making their voices heard about the chaos and violence that erupted in the nation’s capitol on Wednesday. As hoards of people invaded Congressional buildings, pushing past law enforcement, many have reflected on the criticism that Black Lives Matter events in 2020 received from President Trump’s administration. Evans tweeted, ‘Just think of the carnage had they not been white.’ More have called for the President’s impeachment. Jonathan Van Ness wrote on Instagram, ‘Trump still has 2 weeks left. He must be impeached immediately.’

  • Biden's corporate tax plan takes aim at income inequality

    From John Kennedy to Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump, American presidents have taken aim at corporate America's tax-avoidance schemes before — and mostly missed. Now, President Joe Biden is training the government’s sights again on the loopholes, shelters and international havens that have long allowed multinational companies to dodge taxes in ways that ordinary households cannot. The idea is twofold: First, to help pay for Biden's trillions in proposed spending — for everything from roads and bridges and green energy to internet access, job training, preschool and sick leave.

  • Feds Had Backup Plan to Arrest and Charge Derek Chauvin All Along: Report

    The Justice Department reportedly had a contingency plan to arrest former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the case he was found not guilty for the murder of George Floyd, and will move ahead with charges of civil rights violations against Chauvin and the three other ex-cops involved in Floyd’s death. According to sources who spoke to the Minneapolis Tribune, prosecutors out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota and the Justice Department have been building out their own criminal case in private before a grand jury. If the jury of 23 votes to indict, Chauvin and the others — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — will face new charges in federal court. For Chauvin, the case not only relates to his involvement in Floyd’s death, but also to a 2017 incident in which the former cop allegedly hit a 14-year-old repeatedly with his flashlight while arresting him, and subsequently knelt on his back while the teenager complained that he could not breathe. Federal authorities also developed a plan to file a criminal complaint and take Chauvin into custody at the courthouse in the case of a mistrial or a not-guilty verdict, sources told the paper. Earlier this month, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after a little over ten hours of jury deliberation, and now faces sentencing of up to 40 years in prison. The New York Times reported Thursday that eleven of the 12 jurors were immediately ready to convict Chauvin. One day after the verdict, the Justice Department announced that it will be conducting a civil investigation into the Minneapolis police department to determine if it “engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing,” according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

  • GOP lawmaker charged for letting far-right rioters into Oregon State Capitol

    An Oregon Republican state lawmaker faces charges after allegedly allowing dozens of far-right protesters to breach the State Capitol in Salem last December, court records show.Driving the news: Rep. Mike Nearman faces charges of official misconduct in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree, both misdemeanors, following an investigation by state police that began after the Dec. 21 breach.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeProsecutors allege that "being a public servant," the 57-year-old "did unlawfully and knowingly perform an act which constituted an unauthorized exercise of his official duties, with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another" while the legislature was in session.Zoom in: Video footage appears to show Nearman opening two doors, enabling entrance to the Capitol for the rioters — many not wearing masks and waving flags supporting former President Trump,."More than 30 people made it into the vestibule and about 150 protesters were gathered right outside the door," the New York Times reports. Law enforcement arrested at least five people following the incident, AP notes.Of note: Democratic lawmakers filed a formal complaint in January, accusing Nearman of endangering them and others present, knowing that "only authorized personnel are allowed in the building due to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.Several Democrats have called for Nearman to resign following Friday's announcement of charges.State Rep. Rachel Prusak (D) said in a Twitter post Saturday that Nearman had "acted as part of a coordinated effort to allow enemies of democracy into the building; literally opening the door to sedition."The other side: Nearman has yet to respond to requests for comment following the charges, but he said last January that he does not "condone violence, nor do I participate in it," per the Salem Statesman Journal. "I hope for due process, and not the mob justice to which Speaker Kotek is subjecting me," he added.What's next: Nearman has been ordered to appear in the Marion County Court on May 11. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kamala Harris's first 100 days: An ambitious portfolio brings potential risk and reward

    Over the last 100 days, Vice President Kamala Harris has broken from some of her predecessors and embraced a portfolio that has thrust her into the spotlight, including some controversy.

  • Why are Republicans so threatened by universal daycare?

    Universal pre-school, paid family leave, subsidized childcare … who could possibly object to Biden’s plans to help children? Senator Marsha Blackburn: ‘You know who else liked universal day care?’ Another red plot rumbled! Photograph: Ken Cedeno/EPA Free childcare equals class warfare, say Republicans Joe Biden wants to spend big money on small children. On Wednesday the president announced an ambitious $1.8tn plan to boost family assistance programs, childhood education and student aid. If passed, the American Families Plan would overhaul the current (dire) childcare system and inject billions into universal preschool, paid family leave and subsidized childcare. It would be paid for by raising taxes on the wealthy. Sounds great, right? Who wouldn’t support investing in children? The party of “family values”, of course! The party that loves advocating for embryos but doesn’t seem quite so keen on helping kids. Predictably Republicans are up in arms about the idea that the US, which one recent survey ranked as the second-worst place in the world to raise children, might become a little more family-friendly. As soon as Biden had finished speaking, out came the usual talking points about how Biden was pushing a dangerous socialist agenda and trying to indoctrinate American children. “You know who else liked universal day care?” the Republican senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted, linking to a 1974 article about day care in the Soviet Union. Think that’s an unhinged response? I think it may have been surpassed by JD Vance’s incomprehensible contribution to the debate. On Thursday, the Hillbilly Elegy author and vocal Republican tweeted that “‘Universal day care’ is class war against normal people.” His line of reasoning, if you can call it that, was that: “normal Americans care more about their families than their jobs, and want a family policy that doesn’t shunt their kids into crap daycare so they can enjoy more ‘freedom’ in the paid labor force”. Perhaps Republicans should just cut to the chase and say that they don’t support any policy that makes it easier for women to leave their houses. When you think women are just walking wombs then it’s expedient for childcare costs to be so staggeringly high that they push women out of the workforce. Earlier this year, Idaho lawmakers turned down a $6m federal grant to support early childhood care and education. Let me repeat that, they turned down millions of dollars earmarked for children. Why? Well as the Republican state representative. Charlie Shepherd explained, that money would hurt “the family unit”. “[A]ny bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going,” Shepherd said. Really saying the quiet part out loud there! Richard Nixon made pretty much the same argument in 1971, which was the last time the US was on the verge of creating a universal childcare system. Nixon vetoed the largely bipartisan effort, saying it would have “family-weakening implications”. By which, of course, he meant it would make it easier for women to work. You know what is really “family-weakening”? Making the costs of having and raising kids so ridiculously high that it’s getting harder and harder for anyone to afford a family. According to the Census Bureau, childcare expenditures rose more than 40% from 1990 to 2011; childcare has only become more expensive since then. The same geniuses who don’t want to expand access to childcare regularly wring their hands over declining birth rates in America. Why aren’t people having kids, they ask? It’s the economy, stupid. The pandemic cost women over $800bn Women’s lost income in 2020 totaled the combined wealth of 98 countries, Oxfam reports. Women, who are overrepresented in low-paid, precarious sectors like retail and food services, lost more than 64m jobs in 2020, amounting to at least $800bn in lost income globally. This estimate doesn’t even include wages lost by women working in the informal economy, such as domestic workers. There could be a link between being teargassed and abnormal periods Nearly 900 people reported abnormal menstrual cycles after being exposed to teargas during protests in Portland, Oregon, last summer, according to a new study. Hundreds of people also complained of other negative health impacts. This is the first published, peer-reviewed study to confirm a link between teargas and abnormal menstruation but it’s far from the first time the dangers of teargas have been discussed. Researchers have previously found, for example, that the use of teargas in Palestinian refugee camps has a devastating effect on the mental and physical health of residents. Egyptian mummy was a pregnant woman, not a male priest Polish researchers have found the world’s first known case of such a well-preserved mummy of a pregnant woman. Insert your own mummy joke here. Why aren’t more moon craters named after women? That’s not a question I’ve really lost sleep over, I’ve got to admit. However, efforts are under way to increase cosmic equality. German bomb squad investigates suspicious sex toy A concerned citizen stumbled across what they thought was a second world war bomb in the Bavarian forest. After arriving at the scene and finding condoms in the area, the police suspected it might be rather more banal. “An internet search confirmed the suspicion,” police said. “There are actually sex toys in the form of hand grenades.” The week in pawtriarchy Four dogs who flunked out of guide dog training have now been trained to sniff out the coronavirus at a Florida hospital. More Labs in labs please!

  • Conor Lamb moves toward Pennsylvania Senate run

    Rep. Conor Lamb has told donors and supporters he's likely to enter the open Pennsylvania Senate seat race, one of the clearest signs that he is taking concrete steps towards running.

  • Republican Conspiracy-Theorizing Allows Democrats to Deflect Legitimate Criticism

    Civic-minded Americans of all political stripes have plenty of reason to dislike the online proliferation of culture-war conspiracy theories: They raise partisan temperatures, distract from real issues, and foreclose the possibility of compromise. But Republican partisans should be particularly hostile to the growing brand of toxic right-wing culture-war nonsense for an entirely self-interested reason: Democrats use it to cast even the most rational and widely shared critiques as loony. When right-wing celebrities such as Representative Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. rant about how Biden is going to steal your cheeseburger before spending your tax dollars on Kamala Harris’s children’s book, they’re inadvertently providing cover for Democrats who’d like to pretend that every national Republican — and their voters — dons tin foil hats before going out the door in the morning. White House press secretary Jen Psaki is a pro at this particular sleight-of-hand, as were her predecessors in the Obama White House communications shop. Psaki demonstrated this mastery during her Thursday appearance on her predecessors’ podcast, Pod Save America. “How did you guys come to the decision to leave out [Biden’s] one-burger-a-month plan?” former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer asked Psaki with a chuckle. “In all seriousness, it speaks to the broader challenge you face everyday in getting his message out,” Pfeiffer continued. “You have this totally messed up information ecosystem, you have Republicans who are actively engaging in disinformation. After the speech, Kevin McCarthy went on Hannity and once again brought up the disproved burger lie. How are you thinking about how you navigate that on a day-to-day basis.” “It’s a challenge because last week there was a whole day . . . about whether or not the vice president’s books were being distributed through packages that were going at the shelters,” Psaki responded. “I mean it’s crazy, of course not. . . . Our focus so far has been on trying not to get distracted by sideshows that are attempts by Republicans to distract us. So whether it’s Dr. Seuss or even for a while it was school reopening — as if we were against school reopening — and that was even in Senator Scott’s speech last night.” Did you catch that? Scott’s entirely reasonable criticism of Democrats’ failure to challenge their teachers’-union benefactors on school reopening is equivalent to pedaling nonsense Daily Mail articles about Joe Biden trying to steal your cheeseburger. When right-wing political and entertainment figures spread conspiracy theories, they don’t just make everyone dumber and angrier, they hand their political opponents a shield to deflect real criticism.

  • NBA MVP watch: Chris Paul takes his place among the best

    Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.

  • Obama not spared as Biden administration subtly criticizes previous North Korea strategies

    The Biden administration has completed its review of North Korea policy, the White House announced Friday, and going forward they don't seem too keen on taking their cues from previous administrations, including former President Barack Obama's. "Our policy will not focus on achieving a grand bargain, nor will it rely on strategic patience," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, referring to the nuclear negotiation strategies espoused by the Trump and Obama administration, respectively. The "goal remains the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, with the clear understanding that the efforts of the past four administrations have not achieved this objective," Psaki added. Psaki said the U.S. will instead deploy a "calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy," hinting Biden could wind up meeting face-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at some point, though not until after negotiators iron out some form of a deal. The details might sound vague, but a senior administration official broke it down for The Washington Post, saying that "if the Trump administration was everything for everything, Obama was nothing for nothing." Biden's plan, the official said, is "somewhere in the middle." Read more at ABC News and Reuters. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutGOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership vote

  • Seattle police watchdog calls officer's actions dangerous

    A Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer's demonstrations violated the department's policy to preserve life and safety, a police oversight agency said in a report released Friday. “His operation of his motor vehicle and the risk he took simply to apprehend individuals using a strobe light were dangerous, ill-advised, and, as was shown by the numerous complaints and public concern this incident generated, undermined public trust and confidence” in the department, the Office of Police Accountability said in its report. The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last May sparked protests across the country.

  • An Alaska woman says the FBI barged into her home searching for Nancy Pelosi's laptop

    According to Marilyn Hueper, the FBI busted into their home after mistaking her identity for another woman who was involved in the Capitol riot.

  • Top Republicans Suggest Liz Cheney Could Be Removed from Leadership Role

    GOP leaders have suggested that Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wy.) could be ousted from her House leadership role within a month following her recent criticisms of the Republican party. Cheney, the third-ranking GOP lawmaker in the House and a vocal critic of former President Trump, told the New York Post last week that while she believes Republicans could take back the presidency in 2024, she thinks lawmakers who supported his effort to overturn the 2020 election results should be disqualified from running. “I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view that’s disqualifying,” said Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney. She also called a memo written by Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.) about how the GOP could retain working-class voters “neo-Marxist.” Banks, the leader of the largest conservative caucus in the House, told Axios that Cheney’s comments are “an unwelcome distraction” from the effort to beat the Democrats in the 2022 midterms. “That’s what we got out of Liz Cheney, which doesn’t help us remain focused on that single goal,” he told the outlet. “Her lack of focus on that, while being focused on other things, and proving her point, was an unwelcome distraction.” “The sort of sideline distractions at the GOP retreat will only serve to hold us back from being focused on that nearly unanimous goal we have as a conference,” Banks added. When asked if he believes Cheney will hold onto her leadership role in a month, Banks said, “I don’t know.” “That’s up to her,” he said. “I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning.” Meanwhile, Representative Steve Scalise (R., La.), the No. 2 Republican in the House, told Axios of Cheney, “This idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still.” The Republicans’ comments came after House minority leader Kevin McCarthy similarly criticized Cheney earlier this week. “If you’re sitting here at a retreat that’s focused on policy, focused on the future of making American next-century, and you’re talking about something else, you’re not being productive,” McCarthy said. However, it remains to be seen if this latest round of criticism will stick to Cheney, who has drawn the ire of her Republican colleagues repeatedly since she voted in favor of Trump’s second impeachment. Despite GOP infighting, Cheney received overwhelming support in a secret ballot the House GOP conference conducted in February. The conference voted 145–61 to keep Cheney in her leadership role.

  • California Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall

    California Democrats sharpened their anti-recall messaging Saturday during the state party's annual convention, arguing removing Gov. Gavin Newsom from office early would roll back immigrant rights and criminal justice reforms, stall progress on the housing crisis and waste taxpayer money. The California Democratic Party gathering, held virtually, served as a venue for party leaders to energize some of the party's most active volunteers ahead of Newsom's expected election later this year. “I’ve seen firsthand what a leader he is and how he really does put his heart into his work on behalf of the people of California, and President Joe Biden and I support him 100%," Vice President Kamala Harris, who began her political career in San Francisco alongside Newsom, said in pre-taped remarks.

  • Watch Taylor Swift Confirm Boyfriend Joe Alwyn as Her Secret ‘Folklore’ Collaborator

    Taylor Swift confirms her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is the mystery songwriter, William Bowery, credited on her album, ‘Folklore.’ The singer reveals that Joe helped write ‘Betty’ and ‘Exile’ during her new Disney+ concert film, ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,’ which is streaming now. The 30-year-old singer also appeared on Wednesday’s ‘Good Morning America,’ where she opens up about re-recording her old music and reveals which song has been the most fun to sing again.

  • Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

    Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a "divisive" education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics lessons taught in U.S. schools. In the latest salvo of a burgeoning culture war over race in America, 39 Republican lawmakers led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the proposed Education Department policy would divert established school curricula toward a "politicized and divisive agenda" fixated on the country's flaws.

  • ‘There’s a lot of crazy going on’: Pro-Trump lawyer blows up key GOP race

    Lin Wood’s smash-mouth bid to become South Carolina party chair is rattling one of the Republican Party’s most important states.

  • 3 dead in shooting at Wisconsin casino hotel

    The suspect wanted to target a restaurant worker who wasn't there, police said.