Vice President Kamala Harris delivers passionate remarks at Tyre Nichols' funeral service

Reuters

(Reuters) -Federal prosecutors in Chicago and Los Angeles on Wednesday filed criminal charges against disbarred California attorney Tom Girardi, accusing him of taking more than $18 million in funds belonging to his firm's clients. Prosecutors in Los Angeles charged Girardi, 83, with five counts of wire fraud for allegedly embezzling $15 million from 2010 to 2020, while prosecutors in Chicago charged him with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of criminal contempt of court. Girardi's legal battle against Pacific Gas & Electric Co inspired the Oscar-winning film "Erin Brockovich."