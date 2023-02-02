Vice President Kamala Harris delivers passionate remarks at Tyre Nichols' funeral service
Tyre Nichols was honored by his family along with Vice President Kamala Harris during a memorial service in Memphis, Tennessee.
Vice President Kamala Harris joined hundreds gathered in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday for the funeral of Tyre Nichols, weeks after an encounter with police led to his death and sparked an outcry across the country. Photo: Andrew Nelles/Press Pool
Nichols' funeral on Wednesday will draw thousands, including such high-profile attendees as Vice President Kamala Harris.
The service drew officials from across Memphis as well as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to honor the life of Tyre Nichols.
The funeral for Tyre Nichols is taking place Wednesday in Memphis, Tennessee, and and has drawn family, friends and civil rights activists (February 1)
"We demand that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act," Harris told mourners at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
