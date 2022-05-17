Vice President Kamala Harris honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
During a reception honoring Asian Americans Pacific Islanders, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about the Buffalo shooting and its impact.
Children ages five to 11 can receive the booster at least five months after receiving the first two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
President Biden and Vice President Harris on Tuesday condemned violence and hateful rhetoric toward minority communities at a White House celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Both Biden and Harris spoke out against rising hate crimes against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic and connected the issue more broadly to…
Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday made her briefing room debut as White House press secretary, acknowledging the historic nature of her role and pledging to maintain a transparent dialogue with reporters as she takes over for Jen Psaki. “I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts,” Jean-Pierre said at…
North Korea on Tuesday reported another large jump in illnesses believed to be COVID-19 as a mass outbreak spreads through its unvaccinated population and military medical officers were deployed to distribute medicine.
The Federal Reserve has lifted interest rates twice this year, with further rate increases being expected. Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said there was "no question" the U.S. is heading for an economic downturn. However, he has hopes it will not last for long.
The executive sounds off on surging demand in the market where it all started for Nike 50 years ago.
The draft report could be considered in the ethics probe.
The suspect who opened fire inside a Korean-owned hair salon in northwest Dallas and left three women wounded on Wednesday has been arrested. Jeremy Theron Smith, 37, was arrested on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Tuesday morning. Smith reportedly parked his vehicle at the 2200 block of Royal Lane before walking into Hair World Salon and firing 13 shots with a .22-caliber rifle at around 2:20 p.m. on May 11.
Due to the rapidly increasing speed of the trend cycle, items social media users deemed “uncool” and “millennial-core” this time last year are already making their way back.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Rupert Murdoch and other top executives of Fox Corp. and Fox News to stop the “reckless amplification” of the “great replacement theory” by some of the news channel’s hosts. The letter came following the deadly shooting rampage in Buffalo, NY, over the weekend, in which 10 people were […]
J.P. Morgan sees pump prices surging from $4.50 as Americans take to the road for summer. Blame the industry's new economics.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the U.S. Congress on Tuesday their shared belief in “freedom over tyranny, in democracy over authoritarianism” is being tested as he focused on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Mitsotakis used his address to a joint meeting of Congress to call out the “heroism of the underdog” of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion and the “importance of taking sides” to be on the right side of history.
Trevor Lawrence's rookie season was far from perfect but the flashes he made didn't go unnoticed, which is why he was named to PFF's top-25 under 25 list.
A Black New Jersey man who was left paralyzed after an encounter with police eight years ago has reached a […] The post NJ county reaches $10M settlement with Black man left paralyzed after 2014 police encounter appeared first on TheGrio.
The North Carolina governor called the track “a fabric of our community and our state” during his visit. Here’s the list of NC racetracks that will receive money from the fund.
EXCLUSIVE: Two Republican senators are introducing a bill that they say would secure the Department of Homeland Security's Visa Waiver Program by requiring information sharing agreements between government agencies and creating stricter penalties for non-compliance.
Before the pandemic, an intergenerational tea party wouldn't have seemed a risky proposition. fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images“How risky is being indoors with our 10-year-old granddaughter without masks? We have plans to have birthday tea together. Are we safe?” That question, from a woman named Debby in California, is just one of hundreds I’ve received from concerned people who are worried about COVID-19. I’m an epidemiologist and one of the women behind Dear Pandemic, a science communication proj
Scottie Scheffler has earned the right to strut onto the first tee at Southern Hills and puff out his chest, an unintended yet unmistakable consequence of winning the Masters, ripping off three more victories and rising to No. 1 in the world. “The thing I love so much about Scottie is that he's just a good dude,” said his childhood friend and rival Will Zalatoris, “and it tastes like vinegar coming out of my mouth considering the amount of golf we've played together.” You see, Scheffler doesn’t strut so much as amble, and if he’s puffing out his chest, he's probably out of breath.