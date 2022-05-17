Vice President Kamala Harris honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Associated Press

Scottie Scheffler has earned the right to strut onto the first tee at Southern Hills and puff out his chest, an unintended yet unmistakable consequence of winning the Masters, ripping off three more victories and rising to No. 1 in the world. “The thing I love so much about Scottie is that he's just a good dude,” said his childhood friend and rival Will Zalatoris, “and it tastes like vinegar coming out of my mouth considering the amount of golf we've played together.” You see, Scheffler doesn’t strut so much as amble, and if he’s puffing out his chest, he's probably out of breath.