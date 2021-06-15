Vice President Kamala Harris invites all 24 female US senators for dinner at her home

Vice President Kamala Harris is hosting a first-of-its-kind dinner at her Washington D.C. residence on Tuesday, one where all her female colleagues in the U.S. Senate have been invited.

All 24 of the country's female senators were invited — 16 Democrats and eight Republicans. The bipartisan dinner will be hosted in the vice president's residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory, marking the first time Harris has hosted lawmakers since moving into her home in April.

Each senator invited must present a negative COVID-19 test to attend.

Before the 2016 and 2020 elections, regular, bipartisan dinners were common among senators in Washington, according to POLITICO, which first reported about the dinner invitation.

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, exiting an evening infrastructure meeting on Monday, each said they planned to attend the dinner, according to ABC News.

It is unclear whether Harris will cook herself or have a chef prepare the meal, although Harris has stated she's an avid cook in the past. On her campaign trail, Harris said her cooking specialties include lentils, tuna melts and roasted chicken

Murkowski and Collins both guessed they might be served tuna melts, one of Harris' specialties.

