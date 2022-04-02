  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vice President Kamala Harris says the administration is 'not into regime change' after fallout from Biden saying Putin 'cannot remain in office'

John L. Dorman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    49th and current vice president of the United States
Vice President Kamala Harris.
Vice President Kamala Harris.Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

  • Harris said during a MSNBC interview that the Biden administration was "not into regime change."

  • The comments came after Biden last week said that Russian President Putin "cannot remain in power."

  • Biden has defended his comments, saying that his posture was driven by his "moral outrage."

Vice President Kamala Harris in a recent interview said that the Biden administration was not seeking to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin from office as Russian troops invade Ukraine.

During an interview on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" with host Joy Reid, Harris remarked on Russia nearly a week after President Joe Biden sharply rebuked Putin's leadership during a whirlwind European trip to strengthen ties with allies in their support of Ukraine.

"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, for free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness," the president said at the time. "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."

The comments immediately created an international firestorm, with many expressing concern that Biden was escalating US-Russia relations during a time when Ukraine was seeking to successfully negotiate peace talks.

Harris sought to push back against any narrative that the administration was aiming to oust Putin.

"Let me be very clear. We are not into regime change. And that is not our policy. Period," she told Reid.

The vice president continued: "Our policy from the beginning has been about ensuring that there are going to be real costs exacted against Russia in the form of severe sanctions, which we know are having a real impact and an immediate impact, not to mention the longer-term impact, which is about saying there's going to be consequence and accountability when you commit the kinds of atrocities that he is committing."

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday stated that the president was simply rejecting Putin's actions.

"I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else," he said while in Jerusalem.

Biden during a Monday press briefing was asked if he regretted his comments, but he swatted away that line of questioning and said that his comments in Warsaw were driven by his "moral outrage."

"Number one, I'm not walking anything back," he said. "The fact of the matter is I was expressing the moral outrage I felt toward the way Putin is dealing, and the actions of this man — just — just the brutality of it."

Biden in recent weeks has called Putin a "war criminal" for his invasion of Ukraine.

As of April 1, at least 1,325 Ukrainian citizens — including 120 children — have died in the country since the beginning of the invasion, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Vice president visits Greenville

    Vice President Kamala Harris visits Mississippi

  • Russia's Yandex head steps down two weeks early

    "Elena Bunina is leaving (her) positions of CEO and HR director at Yandex LLC, it was her personal decision," Yandex's press service said in an email. It said Artem Savinovsky, a senior manager at the company, had been appointed acting CEO. No further details were given of reasons for the move, which is the second recent high-level departure from Yandex, which builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning.

  • York: President Biden's blunder was no Reagan replay

    In this column, Byron York explains why Joe Biden's recent remark about Vladimir Putin is not the same as what Ronald Reagan once said in Berlin

  • Nation's oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, retires at age 100

    She joined the National Park Service at the ripe young age of 84, at Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historic Park in Richmond, outside San Francisco.

  • Does a second term beckon for France’s Macron?

    STORY: The upcoming French presidential election is Emmanuel Macron’s to lose - if the opinion polls are to be believed. Macron is set become the first leader for two decades to win a second term in office in April.With that comes the task of steering France through the fallout from COVID-19, global inflationary pressures and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He spent more than most European peers keeping France afloat during the pandemic.Voters have approved of his recent diplomatic efforts, including flying to Moscow to meet President Putin.And both crises may have helped his re-election campaign, according to political analyst Bruno Cautres."Emmanuel Macron has benefited really from the 'rally around the flag' effect, because of the Ukraine war, and also because of the way that Emmanuel Macron did manage actually the COVID pandemic, particularly at the end with the 'whatever it cost'. And Emmanuel Macron has clearly benefitted from that, his position of the incumbent, the executive, which is managing the crisis.”Five years ago Macron became France's youngest leader since Napoleon - the political outsider who would break the old left-right stranglehold. He set about cutting taxes for big business and the wealthy, loosening labor laws and marketing France Inc. as a start-up nation. But his plans for pension reforms in particular proved highly unpopular. The long-running yellow vest demonstrations began as a protest against high fuel prices. But they eventually focused in on Macron as aloof, elitist and deaf to the grievances of ordinary people. For French voters like Laurent Semmama that reputation persists.“He has directed France like he does a business, and it's true this is how it’s done but you also need to take the human factor into account, so you need to be social too, you're not just managing goods, but managing people."Macron is seeking to extend his mandate precisely to press on with his pro-business reforms.He still wants to increase the retirement age, cut taxes and further loosen labor market rules - potentially risking further social unrest.But it doesn’t seem to have dented his poll lead. He is comfortably ahead of his nearest rivals. Far-right challenger Marine Le Pen lost to Macron in the second round of voting in 2017. She’s likely to do the same again this time around. That’s despite successfully softening the Euroskeptic stance of her National Rally party - and broadening her own appeal among mainstream voters. She’s also had to deal with the threat of far-right nationalist Eric Zemmour whose campaign tailed off after an initial surge. Jean Luc Melenchon is the only left-wing candidate to poll among the top five challengers. His France Unbowed party has been boosted by how poorly other left-wing candidates are faring. But it’s unlikely to be enough.Right of center is Valerie Pecresse. France’s self-styled Iron Lady – part Margaret Thatcher and part Angela Merkel. She is a moderate within a conservative party that has lurched rightwards. She would be France's first woman president - but she would have to pull off a major upset to get there. Emmanuel Macron may be a matter of weeks away from comfortably securing a second five-year term. But beyond the immediate crises, communications expert Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet sees a bigger challenge ahead for the president - his own domestic reform agenda."Even though the economy is good, and what he did achieve during the five years, economically speaking, is good for French people, and not all of them, but most of the population have seen their revenues increase and they pay less taxes, but you know people have to feel it. And after four years of deep, deep social, sanitary and diplomatic crisis, it's difficult to feel good, even though the situation is better."

  • There's good reason to worry about the health risks of plastics

    An emerging domain of research shows that plastic consumption and pollution harms human health - particularly for the world's lower-income communities. This builds on a growing field of research revealing the dangers of plastic on the environment - especially marine ecosystems. Of the over 8 billion tons of plastic produced since the 1950s, less than 10% has been recycled.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "Plastic threa

  • Twitter Is Convinced Harry Styles' New Song "As It Was" Is About Olivia Wilde

    Twitter is convinced that Harry Styles' new song "As It Was" is about Olivia Wilde—check out the lyrics here.

  • Sudan general who led coup threatens to expel UN envoy

    Sudan’s top general threatened to expel the U.N. envoy to the country, accusing him of “flagrant interference” in the country’s affairs. Friday’s comments by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, came less than a week after U.N. envoy Volker Perthes warned that Sudan was heading for “an economic and security collapse” unless it addresses the political paralysis. Sudan plunged into turmoil following an October military coup led by Burhan removed a Western-backed transitional government.

  • Storms. Tornadoes. Heat. Humidity. Smoke. Is this Florida, or is it (expletive deleted)?

    It’s hot. It’s smokey. It’s going to storm. There’s even the chance for an isolated tornado.

  • Court rules California's boardroom diversity law unconstitutional

    A Los Angeles judge on Friday ruled California's law requiring corporations to diversify their boards with members from certain racial, ethnic or LGBTQ groups unconstitutional, AP reports.Driving the news: The ruling — which didn't explain the judge's reasoning — granted summary judgment to Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group that sought a permanent injunction against the corporate diversity law. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The lawsuit argued

  • ‘The single biggest issue facing’ cannabis markets, according to Weedmaps CEO

    Weedmaps CEO Chris Beals joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what's standing in the way of federal cannabis legalization, legal marijuana markets, and whether inflation is also hitting the weed industry.

  • Russia and the West court India, to no avail on neutrality over Ukraine

    A flurry of visits by Russian and Western diplomats is unlikely to change India’s neutral stance on the war in Ukraine, experts say, particularly since the war

  • Coach K on an NCAA revamp: ‘Time to look at the whole thing’

    Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski has a few ideas about what the NCAA could do to improve the college basketball experience.

  • Europe's appetite for U.S. gas fast-tracks two new LNG projects

    Two U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects took major steps toward launching this week as Russia's threats to cut energy supplies to Europe drives up demand and prices for the super-chilled fuel. Developers Sempra Energy and New Fortress Energy Inc advanced agreements on separate projects, one of which could be producing LNG within 12 months. But growing demand among customers, especially in Europe, was behind New Fortress Energy's decision to invest its own money to build a 2.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA) plant off the coast of Louisiana.

  • D.L. Hughley Says ‘Chris Rock Will Forever Be the Man Who Got Slapped at the Oscars,’ Apologizes to Comedian

    According to D.L. Hughley, these remarks are said to be the comedian's "final thoughts" on the Oscars slap, which has dominated headlines this week.

  • Charges dropped against Black man who shot at Florida cops issuing search warrant

    A Black father will not face charges after he fired a shot at police officers that he mistook for intruders […] The post Charges dropped against Black man who shot at Florida cops issuing search warrant appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Jobs report shows 'a full and healthy re-entry of individuals into the labor market': Economist

    RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas and John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss March jobs report data, inflation, yield curve inversions, Fed policy, and the labor market.

  • Biden Administration Orders 49 MPG Fuel-Economy Standard by 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration ordered carmakers to increase their average fuel economy to about 49 miles (78.8 kilometers) per gallon by 2026, in an ambitious effort to make up for progress stalled when President Donald Trump rolled back the efficiency program. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: Kyiv Warn

  • Vulnerable Democrats warn Biden about reopening asylum

    The Biden administration's decision to end sweeping asylum limits at the border this May satisfied demands by prominent Democrats eagerly awaiting the end of a program created by Donald Trump in the name of public health. In unusually harsh critiques of a president from their own party, some of the congressional Democrats with the toughest reelection prospects are warning that the administration is woefully unprepared to handle the situation. “This is a crisis, and in my estimation, because of a lack of planning from the administration, it’s about to get worse,” said Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

  • Final Four sparks debate: What merits blueblood status?

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) North Carolina has won six national championships and reached more Final Fours than any program in college basketball. Duke has claimed five titles under retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski and Kansas just surpassed Kentucky for the most wins in the history of the game on its way to the Final Four. Nobody disputes the blueblood status of any of those programs.