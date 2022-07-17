Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at NAACP convention in Atlantic City

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Jersey Shore on Monday, speaking at the NAACP’s national convention in Atlantic City.

Harris is set to give the keynote speech at 9:30 a.m., according to the storied civil rights organization. Plans call for the speech to be broadcast online.

“We’ve never welcomed a Black woman vice president. That is evidence of progress,” NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. “It is evidence of power.

“The vice president has been a steady voice in the fight for voting rights, reproductive rights and other assaults by the far-right on our freedoms,” he added. “We are honored to have the vice president join us in this critical and pivotal moment for our democracy.”

The convention, which began Thursday, has featured sessions on race and justice, health care and other issues, according to the NAACP.

After addressing the NAACP, Harris is reportedly set to host a meeting with New Jersey lawmakers on abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

