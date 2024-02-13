Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Grand Rapids next week, talk about protecting abortion access

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Grand Rapids next week, highlighting the attempts by the Biden administration and others to protect access to abortions following the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision in 2022.

The White House on Tuesday said Harris would make Grand Rapids the fourth stop of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour next Thursday, Feb. 22, but released no information about when or exactly where the event would take place.

The visit comes less than a week before Michigan's Feb. 27 primary election and amid a flurry of activity from the major campaigns. Less than two weeks ago, President Joe Biden visited with UAW workers in Macomb County − in another event where the location was kept under wraps until it was held.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to have a get-out-the-vote rally on Saturday night at a charter aircraft facility in Oakland County. Trump is widely expected to win Michigan's Republican primary and be the GOP nominee to face Biden again in the fall.

The White House said Harris, a former U.S. senator from California, will talk about how Democrats in Michigan worked to protect abortion access following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in June 2022. Later that year, Michigan residents voted to enshrine reproductive rights, including a right to seek an abortion, in the state's constitution.

The issue has been considered a powerful one in recent elections for Democrats but it is unclear if it will have the same resonance this year, given that some states, like Michigan, have taken steps to protect reproductive rights.

Harris has been touring states arguing against policymakers calling for abortion bans and saying Congress should restore the national protection that Roe offered.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: VP Kamala Harris to visit Grand Rapids next week with abortion rights tour