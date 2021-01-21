Vice President Kamala Harris wore a sequin cocktail dress under a tuxedo coat for a dazzling Inauguration Concert look

Rachel Hosie
Kamala Harris sequin dress 1
Kamala Harris in a black sequinned Sergio Hudson dress, with Doug Emhoff. Getty/Joshua Roberts

  • Kamala Harris wore a black sequinned dress under a tuxedo coat on the evening of Inauguration Day.

  • The custom all-black ensemble was by Black LA-based designer Sergio Hudson.

  • The designer told Harper's Bazaar that he chose sequins to uplift people.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a black sequinned dress under a floor-length silk-lapelled tuxedo coat at the evening celebration on Inauguration Day.

Harris addressed the nation and introduced singer John Legend at the "Celebrating America" event at the Lincoln Memorial after the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States.

Kamala Harris sequin dress 2
Harris wore black stilettos and gloves, and a face mask and scarf too. Getty/Joshua Roberts

She chose an all-black ensemble by Black LA-based designer Sergio Hudson, co-ordinating everything from her Jimmy Choo Romy stilettos to her face mask, plus an American flag pin and earrings by Irene Neuwirth, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff followed his wife's lead in all black too.

Kamala Harris sequin dress 4
Emhoff and Harris at the Lincoln Memorial. Getty/Joshua Roberts

Harris' look delighted her supporters, with many wishing they could see more of the sequinned dress under her coat.

"I pray they will get a picture of her dress inside of the coat... SHE LOOKS SO FLY & SO REGAL," tweeted journalist Dawn Montgomery.

Harris had worn Sergio Hudson shoes earlier in the day too, as Insider's Anneta Konstantinides reported, and former First Lady Michelle Obama also wore a look by the designer.

Read more: All the hidden meanings behind Kamala Harris' Inauguration Day outfit

For his part, Hudson tweeted: "Thanks for all the love guys I promise I will post later I'm dog tired right now."

The designer told Harper's Bazaar that he suggested sequins for the custom look to raise people's spirits.

"We want to be uplifted right now, so I said, what if we make her something sparkly?" Hudson said, adding that the final shape - a pencil dress with strong shoulders - was based on Harris' signature look.

Hudson continued: "We kept the silhouette very structured and tailored, because that's who the Vice President is. But the liquid sequins give her glamour and shine, because her influence and the way she's broken barriers is a light for so many of us. She shines so we can all shine."

Read more: Kamala Harris' purple Inauguration Day outfit may have been a nod to the first Black woman to run for president

The designer told WWD that it was an honor to dress the Vice President for the occasion.

"As a father of daughters, African-American daughters, it means more to me than any project I've ever done," he said. "To be a part of something this historic, it's changing the landscape of how my daughters will see themselves in the future. Being a part of it, I'm so honored."

