Vice President Pence shows alliance with governors, despite Trump's attacks

WASHINGTON – Days after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, his chief of staff got a call from an aide to Mike Pence asking if Inslee could meet with the vice president.

When Inslee’s office agreed Pence would fly to his state the next day, the aide had to run because Pence was talking to reporters and wanted to announce the trip in the next 30 seconds.

The eagerness of Pence, a former Indiana governor, to reach out to states' chief executives – including those who have gotten crosswise with the administration – was likewise apparent in a comment he made to Inslee.

“We’re governors, and we understand this,” David Postman, Inslee’s chief of staff, remembers Pence saying.

The vice president's natural kinship with governors has helped him pull off the rare feat of pleasing both his boss and those his boss has attacked.

“He gets along with people, I think, much better than I do,” President Donald Trump said last week. “Mike can put up with things that – sometimes I say, `It’s amazing that he can put up with it.’ ”

Pence hasn’t always been able to deliver everything requested by governors, who have been frustrated by aspects of the federal government’s response to the biggest crisis most of them will ever face.

But Pence generally gets high marks for serving as a liaison.

It’s a role he’s embraced through regular conversations with governors in which he offers help navigating the bureaucracy and fields requests for more resources. Pence eases the tensions when they flare up.

“He’s been really helpful and engaged,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, one of the Democrats besides Inslee whom the president has criticized and said Pence shouldn’t deal with.

A 'friendly voice,' but can he deliver?

There are still plenty of frustrations with the federal government’s response.

Governors have complained of testing and equipment shortages. They’ve pushed for stronger implementation of a wartime powers act to increase production of ventilators, testing supplies and personal protective equipment. And they’ve repeatedly urged a more cohesive national strategy, including a centralized process of distributing the lifesaving supplies so states don't bid against each other and the federal government.

“There’s a kind of lack of coordination,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who heads the National Governors Association and who has not been shy about speaking out, told USA TODAY. “We’re improving the process, but that certainly is an issue.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, appealed directly to Pence for help, describing in a letter the state’s “crisis-level shortage” of equipment to protect health care workers and first responders.

Asked about the governor’s interactions with Pence, spokesman Conor Cahill said Polis appreciates the vice president’s “responsiveness and accessibility” but “remains concerned about the clarity and transparency around the timing and qualities of the lifesaving supplies.”

“A few weeks ago, the guidance seemed to be that states should get these materials themselves, which Colorado is actively pursuing,” Cahill said in an email last week. “And now the guidance seems to be shifting, but no one is certain.”