The New Vicem 67 Cruiser Has the Smooth Cool of an Old-School Cocktail Bar

Click here to read the full article.

Marble, mahogany and moody lighting. You’d be forgiven for thinking that you were in an upscale New York bar and not onboard a 60-foot boat. Such is the design expertise of Vicem Yachts. The Turkish yard made its name on classically styled mahogany yachts, and now it’s added another beauty to its lineup.

Featuring a cold-molded mahogany exterior, the Vicem 67 Cruiser fuses timeless design with contemporary features to meet the demands of a modern yachtsman. She boasts a traditional profile with a flying bridge and hardtop and an elegant all-white colorway.

More from Robb Report

As her moniker implies, the yacht is built for cruising. The hull, which has thin strips of mahogany sheathed in epoxy, is designed to be lighter, stronger and quieter than comparable fiberglass boats.

Vicem Cruiser 67 More

On top of that, the yacht is fitted with a pair of 1,000-hp Volvo Penta D13 diesel engines that deliver a top speed of 25 knots and cruising speed of 16 knots. When traveling at a more leisurely 8 knots, the cruiser can cover 2,250 nautical miles, which could get you most of the way from that New York bar all the way to London.

“The 67 Cruiser is a new design that accommodates the needs of our clients who may want to cruise the open ocean,” Vicem’s chief naval architect and marine engineer, Sinan Unal, said.

But the yacht’s oomph factor comes from the interior, where the yard’s craftsmanship is front and center. Dark hardwood is balanced by crisp off-white furnishings and bright LED lights that run along the base of the lounges—it’s the perfect mix of old and new.

The Vicem 67 Cruiser features a three-stateroom layout—with two master suites and one guest room—as well as five separate areas for entertaining. There’s a formal dining area with a fully-equipped galley, spacious salon and other social areas.

Vicem Cruiser 67 More

The aft deck features an eight-seat, solid-wood table for al fresco dining and stairs which lead to the hydraulically operated swim platform. Sun worshippers can make use of the large foredeck sun pad on the trunk cabin—which, when at anchor, has a folding awning for wind and sun protection—or the well-appointed flybridge that also comes with an alfresco galley.

“With the benefit of comfortable accommodations, space for a crew to manage the yacht, and additional flybridge space, our cold-molded construction allows our clients to get everything they want in a yacht that’s beyond the ordinary,” adds Unal.

Check out more photos of the yacht below:

Vicem Cruiser 67 More